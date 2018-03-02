To Protect It From Colours, Aligarh Mosque Covered With Clothes Before Holi

Days before Holi, Sabji Mandi mosque in Aligarh was covered with clothes of different kinds as a precaution from Holi colours which could damage the decades-old building.Since this year Holi was on Friday, therefore the step was also taken to avoid any clash between the communities.Earlier this year, UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, had directed senior officers to ensure peace during Holi in the state. Yogi Adityanath had also directed the authorities to cover historic structures if needed, to protect them from the harmful effects of colours.The authorities have told media that the step was taken to prevent any untoward incident.No doubt, Holi is one of the most popular festivals of India but harmful synthetic chemicals these days being used in colours often prove dangerous. Chemicals used in colours can damage eyes, skin and lungs. Well, earlier instead of chemicals spring flowers, berries and other plants were used for making coloured Gulal.