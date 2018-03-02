 To Protect It From Colours, Aligarh Mosque Covered With Clothes Before Holi
Search

To Protect It From Colours, Aligarh Mosque Covered With Clothes Before Holi

Sabji Mandi mosque in Aligarh was wrapped in cloth to protect it from colours

By: || Updated: 02 Mar 2018 06:43 PM
To Protect It From Colours, Aligarh Mosque Covered With Clothes Before Holi

Photo: PTI/Representational

Uttar Pradesh: Days before Holi, Sabji Mandi mosque in Aligarh was covered with clothes of different kinds as a precaution from Holi colours which could damage the decades-old building.

Since this year Holi was on Friday, therefore the step was also taken to avoid any clash between the communities.

YOGI 1-compressed

Earlier this year, UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, had directed senior officers to ensure peace during Holi in the state. Yogi Adityanath had also directed the authorities to cover historic structures if needed, to protect them from the harmful effects of colours.

The authorities have told media that the step was taken to prevent any untoward incident.

COLOURS-compressed

No doubt, Holi is one of the most popular festivals of India but harmful synthetic chemicals these days being used in colours often prove dangerous.  Chemicals used in colours can damage eyes, skin and lungs. Well, earlier instead of chemicals spring flowers, berries and other plants were used for making coloured Gulal.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bollywood Celebrates Holi In A Sober Way After Sridevi's Untimely Death

trending now

VIDEO
'PM Modi' and 'Rahul Gandhi's DUET over elections during ...
VIDEO
Sridevi Demise: I can't believe she is gone, says ...
TRENDING NEWS
Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Smiling At Sridevi's Condolence Meet And ...