This Women's Day, Stop Telling Women To Wear Pink. We Like Other Colours Too!



Was told that I was supposed to wear pink to office to celebrate women's Day. Have no intentions of participating in reinforcing stereotypes especially today.

Think I did my bit. Hello, olive green :]

— Ipshita (@MaybeeeNot) March 8, 2018



Yes it is! But many still adopt pink; and every other women’s event brings a splash of pink. Oh, I’ve grown to like the colour, it’s okay. Just look forward to the day it isn’t necessarily a ‘girl colour’! Maybe we just use shades of grey for grumps like me ;). Delightful ????.

— Katie Walsh (@katiepwalsh) March 8, 2018

It's Women's Day today and the world is painted in pink! Wear pink or purple as we celebrate International Women's Day, you must have been told.How pink became a colour for girls, I will never understand. But ever since we were born, we have been told that pink is for girls and blue is for boys, no reason given whatsoever. From advertising campaigns to initiatives associated with women, all of them just have a bit of pink in them. Step out today and you will know how pink has become a totally 'girly' colour and how society shames men who like pink. In fact, no man will ever admit that he likes pink, else he will be considered a gay, right?Pretty much every other colour, except blue, is without gender association. Just why should a gender be identified with one specific colour?By aggressively using pink in everything even remotely associated with women, a powerful colour divide between genders has already been created. And it's just hard to break through this negative stereotype.To rupture your assumptions, not all women like pink. They like black and blues and all other colours too. So, on this Women's Day, let's just shatter this colour stereotype.Let a woman wear whatever colour she wants! Here we go..