 This Women's Day, Stop Telling Women To Wear Pink. We Like Other Colours Too!
Just why should a gender be identified with one specific colour?

By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 10:22 AM
New Delhi: It's Women's Day today and the world is painted in pink! Wear pink or purple as we celebrate International Women's Day, you must have been told.

How pink became a colour for girls, I will never understand. But ever since we were born, we have been told that pink is for girls and blue is for boys, no reason given whatsoever. From advertising campaigns to initiatives associated with women, all of them just have a bit of pink in them. Step out today and you will know how pink has become a totally 'girly' colour and how society shames men who like pink. In fact, no man will ever admit that he likes pink, else he will be considered a gay, right?

Pretty much every other colour, except blue, is without gender association. Just why should a gender be identified with one specific colour?

By aggressively using pink in everything even remotely associated with women, a powerful colour divide between genders has already been created. And it's just hard to break through this negative stereotype.

To rupture your assumptions, not all women like pink. They like black and blues and all other colours too. So, on this Women's Day, let's just shatter this colour stereotype.

Let a woman wear whatever colour she wants! Here we go..











First Published:
