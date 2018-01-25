This video on Indian Army Medical Corps will leave you choked up

Ahead of 69th Republic day, 1 mg, a healthcare company posted a heart-warming video on social media on January 22.The video displays the contribution of the "unsung heroes" of the Indian army the medics or Medical Corps, who protect our soldiers. In no time the video created a buzz on social media.Indian Army Medical Corps or medics is the section which is not always highlighted, they put their own lives at risk while saving the lives of soldiers and remain with them during and after the war.They make sure that soldiers return to their homes in as good a state condition. In short, they provide medical services to all army personnel.The three-minute video will remain in your minds even after it gets over and will move you to tears. It will embed the feeling of patriotism within you.Watch the video here: