This video of bikers caught between tigers will send shiver down your spines

A terrifying video is going viral on social media in which two bikers are seen stationary as two tigers appear on the jungle road they have been driving through. Surprisingly, the Tigers did not attack the two men and left them unharmed.The 4.15-minute bone-chilling video was apparently shot by people who were in a car few meters away from the motorcyclists. The video shows the Tiger walking in front of them, for a moment he even starred at them but within seconds ignored the two-man who could have become his lunch. The video has been reportedly shot in Maharastra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.The bikers were shocked to notice another tiger who was coming towards them from back, interestingly the second tiger also left them unharmed. For few scary minutes, tigers moved around the stationary bikers.