This video of bikers caught between tigers will send shiver down your spines

The 4.15-minute bone-chilling video was apparently shot by people who were in a car few meters away from the motorcyclists. The video shows the Tiger walking in front of them, for a moment he even starred at them but within seconds ignored the two-man who could have become his lunch. The video has been reportedly shot in Maharastra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.
The bikers were shocked to notice another tiger who was coming towards them from back, interestingly the second tiger also left them unharmed. For few scary minutes, tigers moved around the stationary bikers.
Watch the video here:
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 28 Jan 2018 05:09 PM