This picture of a maid sitting on floor while mother and child take seats has divided social media

The viral picture has now divided social media with netizens wondering what could have happened.

23 Jan 2018
Twitter/@DhingraSanya

New Delhi: It's 2018, but the class divide in Indian society very much remains intact. A photograph depicting the same recently went viral on social media.

The picture shows a mother and her child sitting in the seats on Delhi metro while their nanny/maid sat on the floor, despite seats being available.

 

The viral picture has now divided social media with netizens wondering what could have happened. Of course, many felt that it was just a very pertinent example of class-based discrimination
















However, many others felt that people were reading too much into the picture. They argued that the supposed maid was sitting on the floor as per her own choice.
















Many also chided Sanya Dhingra, the photographer for not taking any action despite pointing out the problem. People also lashed at her for taking a picture inside the Delhi metro, which is prohibited























Some came forward to defend Dhingra

