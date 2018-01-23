This picture of a maid sitting on floor while mother and child take seats has divided social media



Seen in Delhi metro: Mother and child take seats while the child’s nanny sits on the floor on a fairly empty train. Caste/class discrimination really is space-agnostic. pic.twitter.com/cawsIU2zWs

I like to stand.



But if metro has seats and I know seats are for sitting, and I stand, forcefully or by choice, something is wrong with my society and its values.



Her comfort in sitting down, is coz of her conditioning, she has seen her parents never sit at the same level as thr employers.



Equally disgusting is several high rises having separate lifts for maids and such like!!! And in high rises mind you. Where supposedly the educated India lives.



There is a seat to the far right of the girl with the pink sweater. Maybe this lady decided to sit down. Who knows?



lets agree that somebody convinced her and she still decided to sit on the floor, is it ok then? It is not entirely abt blaming the ppl travelling with her but abt realizing that convinced or not, it is a troubling sight



What if she likes it that way? Don't read too much in to it. Let her exercise freedom of choice





Why is a nanny assumed to be lower caste? How is sitting down caste related? What is the caste of the two people sitting down on the opposing wall (seen in the reflection)?



Why is a nanny assumed to be lower caste? How is sitting down caste related? What is the caste of the two people sitting down on the opposing wall (seen in the reflection)?



And why did not u offered her a seat besides u as i can see empty one..?? pic.twitter.com/ASbtdyQzPH



I think it was a shitty move by the journalist in this case.

1. We are relying on her word that they made the woman sit down .

2. She has actually shown and shamed them.

If she is wrong due to any reason, it looks very bad. She could have at the very least covered the faces



I think @DelhiMetro_ should take action against the reporter for clicking the picture inside the metro and clicking picture of an stranger too. It may harm their social respects and image.



Think about the toddler, she should’ve blur his/her image. It’s a punishable offence



Kuch bhi ...left hand side at corner seat is available .I don't think anyone said her to seat on the floor .better knw the information proper than tell us about discrimination is going there .



Because she just likes showing the wrongs in the society but not doing anything to make it right.



Idiots all over. For all we know, she probably offered a seat, later. Even if she didn't, you can't blame her for wanting to avoid a public confrontation with a total stranger.



New Delhi: It's 2018, but the class divide in Indian society very much remains intact. A photograph depicting the same recently went viral on social media.The picture shows a mother and her child sitting in the seats on Delhi metro while their nanny/maid sat on the floor, despite seats being available.The viral picture has now divided social media with netizens wondering what could have happened. Of course, many felt that it was just a very pertinent example of class-based discriminationHowever, many others felt that people were reading too much into the picture. They argued that the supposed maid was sitting on the floor as per her own choice.Many also chided Sanya Dhingra, the photographer for not taking any action despite pointing out the problem. People also lashed at her for taking a picture inside the Delhi metro, which is prohibitedSome came forward to defend Dhingra