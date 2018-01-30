 This Is What Amitabh Bachchan Sent Ranveer Singh After Watching Padmaavat. See Pic
Calling the letter his "award", an overwhelmed Ranveer took to Twitter to share the picture of the note and a bouquet Bachchan sent him

By: || Updated: 30 Jan 2018 07:38 PM
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten note to Ranveer Singh praising him for his performance in his latest release "Padmaavat".

Calling the letter his "award", an overwhelmed Ranveer took to Twitter to share the picture of the note and a bouquet Bachchan sent him after watching the Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama.

 



Ranveer, 32, also received a handwritten note in 2015, after Bachchan had watched "Bajirao Mastani".

Featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead, "Padmaavat" also stars Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad.

The film is going strong at the box office, despite not releasing in some states and acts of vandalism across the country.

