This Is What Amitabh Bachchan Sent Ranveer Singh After Watching Padmaavat. See Pic

Calling the letter his "award", an overwhelmed Ranveer took to Twitter to share the picture of the note and a bouquet Bachchan sent him after watching the Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama.
Mujhe mera award mil gaya ????????????@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/zlo9B6G2od
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 29, 2018
Ranveer, 32, also received a handwritten note in 2015, after Bachchan had watched "Bajirao Mastani".
Featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead, "Padmaavat" also stars Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad.
The film is going strong at the box office, despite not releasing in some states and acts of vandalism across the country.
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 30 Jan 2018 07:37 PM