This Is What Amitabh Bachchan Sent Ranveer Singh After Watching Padmaavat. See Pic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent a handwritten note to Ranveer Singh praising him for his performance in his latest release "Padmaavat".Ranveer, 32, also received a handwritten note in 2015, after Bachchan had watched "Bajirao Mastani".Featuring Deepika Padukone in the lead, "Padmaavat" also stars Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad.The film is going strong at the box office, despite not releasing in some states and acts of vandalism across the country.