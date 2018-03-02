 This Google Doodle Celebrating Holi Is So Colourful
Google is celebrating Holi with a Doodle.

02 Mar 2018
New Delhi: On Friday, Google is celebrating the festival of colours Holi with a Doodle. The beautiful Doodle shows people in different colours like blue, red and green playing with Dhols and pichkaris.

The scene presented in the Doodle represents Indian culture of enjoying with friends and family on the day of the festival.

The beautiful festival of colours depicts the victory of good over evil. Holi marks the beginning of spring.

Why we celebrate Holi:

It is said that on this day Holika sister of King Hiranyakashipu set out to kill nephew Prahlad. It is said that she was immune to fire hence she planned out to sit with Prahlad in the burning pyre. Her conspiracy went against her and she died.

Prahlad's devotion to Lord Vishnu protected him and he emerged safely out of the burning pyre. Hence the festival gives us the lesson of victory of good over evil.

