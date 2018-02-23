This Google Doodle Celebrating Day 15 Of Winter Olympic Games Is So Cute

New Delhi: On Friday Google Doodle is celebrating the 15 th day of winter Olympics with a doodle. In the doodle, cute ducks with colorful helmets on their heads can be seen competing for Bobsleigh event, but whether they win or lose is a suspense.

Google gives us the insight of doodle in its blog, which says,"It looks as though the old expression holds true today: if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck…it may not be a bobsled star. The pipe dream of victory was a slippery slope for this crew. They swam against the current, but in the end, they were sunk."

But do you know what Bobsleigh is?

It is a sport that started in Switzerland in the late 19th century. The sport involving four participants adopted as an event in the first Olympic winter games in France in 1924. Later two-man bobsleigh was added in 1932.