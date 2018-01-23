This Game Of Thrones Actress Will Be A Bridesmaid At Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Wedding

Stark sister ➡️ Best friend ➡️ Bridesmaid. Sophie Turner asked Maisie Williams to stand by her as she marries Joe Jonas and she bent the knee. https://t.co/ry1PhLKSlv pic.twitter.com/3u1nHZazPy
— E! News (@enews) January 23, 2018
In an interview with Radio Times, Williams was asked if she was trying to secure a bridesmaid position in Turner and the DNCE singer's future wedding.
"Oh, already got it. Yeah, it's very, very exciting. It's kind of bizarre though," she said.
The 20-year-old, who plays Arya Stark, sister to Turner's Sansa Stark, on the hit HBO show, revealed that Turner has not started the planning process for the wedding.
Sophie Turner (Sansa) is getting married, and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) will be her bridesmaid. Naturally. Stark sisters forever. https://t.co/q4KpvrdtMI pic.twitter.com/u9nSzCFm1A
— Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) January 22, 2018
"We're waiting 'til this season's done until we get into it. But I think she's already letting her little heart wander and imagine," Williams said.
Turner and Jonas announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2017.
I said yes.
A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 23 Jan 2018 08:52 PM