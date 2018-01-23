This Game Of Thrones Actress Will Be A Bridesmaid At Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' Wedding



Stark sister ➡️ Best friend ➡️ Bridesmaid. Sophie Turner asked Maisie Williams to stand by her as she marries Joe Jonas and she bent the knee. https://t.co/ry1PhLKSlv pic.twitter.com/3u1nHZazPy

— E! News (@enews) January 23, 2018







Sophie Turner (Sansa) is getting married, and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) will be her bridesmaid. Naturally. Stark sisters forever. https://t.co/q4KpvrdtMI pic.twitter.com/u9nSzCFm1A

— Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) January 22, 2018









I said yes.



A post shared by Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Game of Thrones fans, rejoice! Actress Maisie Williams has confirmed she will be a bridesmaid in her "Game of Thrones" co-star and good friend Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding.In an interview with Radio Times, Williams was asked if she was trying to secure a bridesmaid position in Turner and the DNCE singer's future wedding.The 20-year-old, who plays Arya Stark, sister to Turner's Sansa Stark, on the hit HBO show, revealed that Turner has not started the planning process for the wedding."We're waiting 'til this season's done until we get into it. But I think she's already letting her little heart wander and imagine," Williams said.Turner and Jonas announced their engagement on Instagram in October 2017.