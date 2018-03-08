This Emotional Behind-The-Scenes Video From BR Chopra's Mahabharata Will Take You To The 90s



#MahaBharat - A TV serial that changed a generation of Indians.

The guy who played Arjuns role was a Muslim by religion and he is crying his heart out in the video...... I will say our country has always been tolerant ????????

I have forgotten almost everything from my childhood, but this show. Tears and heart filled with love & memories. ????

If you have any video of #SriKrishna too, do post that. ❤

Unarguably the greatest TV serial every made, in India at least.

The amount of research would've humongous. Add to it, the large crew; and the lengthiest poem in history.

Play out on a busy street and it, surely, will still stop time for many !!



Felt happy sad proud emotional...after watching it.those characters were our own.miss them a lot.

I am crying literally....

Very emotional and heart ???? touching.....

Thanks for sharing this with all of us...

Just lived a childhood moment after watching this. Thanks for sharing. ????

The Thunder sound before the start of BR Chopra's Mahabharata can take you back to 90's even in 2018. If you are a 90s kid then definitely you must have some memories attached to the show.Even today, in this busy life we remember those Sundays of the 90s when our mornings used to get started with the title song of the show. Not just the entire family but also neighbours used to sit together in the dining room, watching the epic show.Well, when we were so attached to the show, imagine how the actors who played different characters in the show would have felt on the last day of the shoot. A Twitter user shared a nostalgic video in which all the actors can be seen emotional and bidding a tearful farewell to the show after the final take.In no time the video almost went viral with 4.4K retweets and 7.1K likes. Social media users started bombarding the comment section with their emotional memories linked with the show.