 This Emotional Behind-The-Scenes Video From BR Chopra's Mahabharata Will Take You To The 90s
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • This Emotional Behind-The-Scenes Video From BR Chopra's Mahabharata Will Take You To The 90s

This Emotional Behind-The-Scenes Video From BR Chopra's Mahabharata Will Take You To The 90s

A Twitter user shared a nostalgic video in which all the actors can be seen emotional after the final take of BR Chopra's Mahabharata

By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 08:22 PM
This Emotional Behind-The-Scenes Video From BR Chopra's Mahabharata Will Take You To The 90s
New Delhi: The Thunder sound before the start of BR Chopra's Mahabharata can take you back to 90's even in 2018. If you are a 90s kid then definitely you must have some memories attached to the show.

Even today, in this busy life we remember those Sundays of the 90s when our mornings used to get started with the title song of the show. Not just the entire family but also neighbours used to sit together in the dining room, watching the epic show.

Well, when we were so attached to the show, imagine how the actors who played different characters in the show would have felt on the last day of the shoot. A Twitter user shared a nostalgic video in which all the actors can be seen emotional and bidding a tearful farewell to the show after the final take.

Here is the video:





In no time the video almost went viral with 4.4K retweets and 7.1K likes. Social media users started bombarding the comment section with their emotional memories linked with the show.



























For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Study Says Smoking On Rise Among Young Working Women In India

trending now

TRENDING NEWS
Remember, Mohammed Shami Once Slammed Trolls For Targetting His ...
INDIA
India's only CM who doesn't own personal car or ...
VIDEO
'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress stuns after shedding pregnancy ...