 This Brave Police Constable Foiled India's 'Biggest-Ever' Rs 925 Crore Bank Robbery In Jaipur
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • This Brave Police Constable Foiled India's 'Biggest-Ever' Rs 925 Crore Bank Robbery In Jaipur

This Brave Police Constable Foiled India's 'Biggest-Ever' Rs 925 Crore Bank Robbery In Jaipur

Sitaram opened fire when he saw about 13-15 armed, masked men overpowering the guard and jumping into the Axis Bank's centralized C-Scheme branch.

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 07:08 PM
This Brave Police Constable Foiled India's 'Biggest-Ever' Rs 925 Crore Bank Robbery In Jaipur
Jaipur: Thanks to the prompt action and presence of mind of a 27-year-old police constable, that a Rs. 925-crore robbery bid was foiled in Jaipur. If not, it could have become India’s biggest robbery!

 


On Tuesday, Sitaram opened fire when he saw about 13-15 armed, masked men overpowering the guard and jumping into the Axis Bank's centralized C-Scheme branch at 2:30am. Due to his unexpected firing, the robbers fled the scene.

He then immediately informed fellow policemen, the PCR and the wireless office, resulting in prompt barricading. After the alert, all senior police officers rushed to bank and started examining the CCTV footages to identify the robbers. The CCTV footages show robbers stuffing bundles of cash into sacks.

According to the police, despite it being a centralized chest branch, Axis Bank wasn't following the Reserve Bank of India's security norms. Police also suspect it to be a planned act since the dacoits knew about the large cash available in the branch on Mondays. The investigation is on to nab the culprits.

Well, at least due to Sitaram's unprecedented bravery, the tragedy was averted. Rajasthan politician Ashok Gehlot also lauded his bravery





For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story After Anupam Kher, Now Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter Account Hacked

trending now

TRENDING NEWS
Terrible! Veteran Actor Jitendra's Cousin Claims He Sexually Assaulted ...
VIDEO
GuruJi With Pawan Sinha: Know how to save your ...
TV
Krystle D'Souza takes cue from Rekha's act