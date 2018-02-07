This Brave Police Constable Foiled India's 'Biggest-Ever' Rs 925 Crore Bank Robbery In Jaipur



Salute to the bravery of our @jaipur_police constable Sitaram who defeated 15 robbers and successfully stopped the biggest bank robbery of 925 crores rupees in the main branch of @AxisBank #Jaipur..#PinkcityRoyals #BankRobbery #AxisBank #JaipurPolice pic.twitter.com/yNGgZkByiY

— Pink City Royals (@Pinkcityroyals) February 6, 2018







Kudos to Constable Sitaram whose quick action foiled what cud hv been the biggest robbery in country. 13 robbers tried to rob Rs 926 crores from Bank, shocking thing is that despite multiple checkpoints they managed to get away n police still have no clue where they went! #Jaipur pic.twitter.com/VTBBdUA75I



— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 7, 2018



Thanks to the prompt action and presence of mind of a 27-year-old police constable, that a Rs. 925-crore robbery bid was foiled in Jaipur. If not, it could have become India’s biggest robbery!On Tuesday, Sitaram opened fire when he saw about 13-15 armed, masked men overpowering the guard and jumping into the Axis Bank's centralized C-Scheme branch at 2:30am. Due to his unexpected firing, the robbers fled the scene.He then immediately informed fellow policemen, the PCR and the wireless office, resulting in prompt barricading. After the alert, all senior police officers rushed to bank and started examining the CCTV footages to identify the robbers. The CCTV footages show robbers stuffing bundles of cash into sacks.According to the police, despite it being a centralized chest branch, Axis Bank wasn't following the Reserve Bank of India's security norms. Police also suspect it to be a planned act since the dacoits knew about the large cash available in the branch on Mondays. The investigation is on to nab the culprits.Well, at least due to Sitaram's unprecedented bravery, the tragedy was averted. Rajasthan politician Ashok Gehlot also lauded his bravery