These pictures of volcanic eruption in Indonesia will shock you!



Gunung Sinabung meletus dengan tinggi kolom abu vulkanik 5 km dan disertai luncuran awan panas 3,5-4,9 km. Tidak ada korban jiwa. pic.twitter.com/cAz8VLWzUo

— Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) February 19, 2018



Anak SD berteriak dan takut melihat dahsyatnya letusan Gunung Sinabung pagi tadi. Awan panas dengan suhu 600-800 derajat celcius menuruni lereng sejau 4,9 km. #Sinabung #SinabungErupsi @RadioElshinta @BNPB_Indonesia #VisitWonderfulIndonesia pic.twitter.com/HFMkZuPGts



Gunung Sinabung meletus pagi ini dengan tinggi kolom abu mencapai kurang lebih 5.000 m disertai suara gemuruh dan disertai awan panas dengan jangkauan ke arah timur laut sejauh 3.500 m dan ke arah selatan sejauh 4.900 m. Tidak ada korban jiwa. @BNPB_Indonesia @RadioElshinta pic.twitter.com/D9dPE7anor

A nice catch by Japan's #Himawari8 satellite of the eruption of Mount Sinabung in Sumatra, Indonesia a few hours ago. The recent addition of GOES16 (now GOES East) and upcoming addition of GOES-S (future GOES West!) closely matches the imaging capabilities of Himawari 8. pic.twitter.com/z6HgvKqcrn



Terrifying pictures of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia's island of Sumatra have created a buzz on the internet.On Monday, Indonesian volcano Mount Sinabung erupted creating huge ash clouds across the sky. The horrific ash clouds shooted more than 5 kilometers into the sky creating a strange scene. As per reports, the eruption lasted for around 291 seconds.The incredible pictures will definitely make your jaws touch the ground.No fatalities and loss of life have been reported by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency but an alert has been issued to Airlines preventing them from flying in the sensitive area.Disaster management agencies have also warned locals against going near the danger area. Agencies have urged people to stay out of a 7km exclusion zone around the dangerous area. Locals are being encouraged to vacate the area near the volcano.The Indonesian volcano burst back in 2010 before that it was previously dormant for 400 years. Earlier this year, another eruption disturbed the area, blasting ash 4.2km into the air. Mountain Sinabung sits on a sensitive volcanic zone which is prone to seismic activity.