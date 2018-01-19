These Pictures Of Beijing's New Airport Look Straight Out Of A Fantasy Novel







Beijing's new international airport to start test operation in October 2019. It will be able to handle up to 100 million passengers and 4 million tonnes of cargo annually

— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 18, 2018

China unveils its new mega-airport in Beijing that is scheduled to open in 2019. Spanning a total 47 sq km, the airport is expected to serve up to 100 million passengers every year











Beijing's new international airport in southern Daxing District roofed



— CCTV (@CCTV) January 19, 2018



It's designed like a phoenix, and when it rises, this Beijing airport could be the world's largest.





Beijing: It's yet to be operational, but the pictures of Beijing's new airport are creating waves on social media, for its futuristic designs.Trials of the Beijing's new international airport, which is tipped to be the largest in the world after its completion, is likely to start from October 2019,The airport terminal building, being built at a whopping cost of 80 billion yuan, is designed in the shape of a giant flower that would cover an area of 313,000 square metres.It will have six-pier with walkways.It will also have gardens, ornate landscaping and separate passenger areas for domestic and international passengers.The airport is expected to handle a maximum capacity of 100 million passengers.(With PTI inputs)