These Pictures Of Beijing's New Airport Look Straight Out Of A Fantasy Novel

The airport tipped to be the largest in the world after its completion, is likely to start from October 2019.

Updated: 19 Jan 2018 05:32 PM
Beijing: It's yet to be operational, but the pictures of Beijing's new airport are creating waves on social media, for its futuristic designs.

Trials of the Beijing's new international airport, which is tipped to be the largest in the world after its completion, is likely to start from October 2019,








The airport terminal building, being built at a whopping cost of 80 billion yuan, is designed in the shape of a giant flower that would cover an area of 313,000 square metres.










It will have six-pier with walkways.It will also have gardens, ornate landscaping and separate passenger areas for domestic and international passengers.

The airport is expected to handle a maximum capacity of 100 million passengers.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:
