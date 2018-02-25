 These Last Pictures of Sridevi Will Melt Your Heart
Sridevi passed away following a cardiac arrest in Dubai where she went to attend a wedding ceremony

By: || Updated: 25 Feb 2018 01:41 PM
Photo: Instagram

New Delhi: Life is unexpected. On Saturday, Bollywood's iconic actor Sridevi passed away following a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she went to attend the wedding ceremony of Mohit Marwah.

Before her untimely death, the actress posted some incredible pictures on social media. It is to be noted that Sridevi never posted any caption along with her pictures. This time too, she did the same and not gave any caption to the images. Well, these pictures are so deep that they don't even need any caption.

 



The pictures have gone almost viral with 117,696 like. One of her followers commented on the post that it is too hard to believe that the veteran actor is passed.

deepak-compressed

 





