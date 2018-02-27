These Harrowing Pics Of Child Victims Of Syrian War Trigger Anger Among Netizens



They only can crying now. Ghouta, Syria. Children under terror. pic.twitter.com/fYktCW52i0

How shall #Ummah answer its children on the day of Judgment.....? #Syria pic.twitter.com/vfPpNZX9SV



"Save the children of Ghouta," young sisters in Syria plead as missiles rain down https://t.co/CRtMNwZTFB pic.twitter.com/oHdhwgDCFC

Imagine your children, ghouta, syria pic.twitter.com/FvL9ZBbiQA

DEADLY AIRSTRIKES IN SYRIA:

- 520 dead (120+ children)

- 2,500 injured

- 393,000 people trapped

- UN calls for 30-day ceasefire pic.twitter.com/47NyYCcNvo



A heartbreaking distress call of #Ghouta children holed up in underground shelters starving to death ...

Syria Charity launches a big fundraising for them! 4,000 meals / day will be distributed. It is more than urgent to answer the call !

Donate at : https://t.co/7t9qGCUDzR pic.twitter.com/u0JUZh5SNK

Yesterday it was very difficult, warplanes destroyed our building and our Neighborhood

Look at our Neighborhood

Save the #Children of #Ghouta #SaveGhouta#Syria pic.twitter.com/oYOOdVVaEI



Killing of innocent children and women in #Syria is strongly condemnable.

UN and all other human rights organizations must play their role to save humanity and this barbaric bloodshed must be stopped immediately. pic.twitter.com/UYuovKmKfJ



#SyriaIsBleeding



Before mourning death of #Sridevi just think about #GhoutaGenocide Over 600 people killed in syria during last 5 days & most of them are innocent Kids .#Syria #SaveSyria pic.twitter.com/QnDFOzqgms



Distressing photos are emerging from a rebel-held area of Syria on social media. These pictures of small kids can melt anyone's heart but the superpowers across the world seem to be the blind eye towards them.These days social media is flooded with a plethora of reactions expressing their anger on the deplorable plight of children there.In response to the seven-day airstrikes and bombings in the war-torn country that has claimed over 500 lives so far the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday unanimously backed a 30-day ceasefire resolution in Syria to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations.UN Secretary-General appealed on Wednesday for an immediate end to "war activities" there and had referred to the Syrians living in the Eastern Ghouta enclave near Damascus as "Hell on Earth", according to media reports.The human rights group have accused Russian and Syrian planes of dropping oil drums packed with explosives to strike hospitals, markets, and other civilian targets in eastern Ghouta.Social media is exploding with a lot of reactions expressing anger on the pity condition of children in the country. Check it out.