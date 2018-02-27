 These Harrowing Pics Of Child Victims Of Syrian War Trigger Anger Among Netizens
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • These Harrowing Pics Of Child Victims Of Syrian War Trigger Anger Among Netizens

These Harrowing Pics Of Child Victims Of Syrian War Trigger Anger Among Netizens

United Nations Security Council has backed a 30-day ceasefire resolution in Syria to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations

By: || Updated: 27 Feb 2018 07:58 PM
These Harrowing Pics Of Child Victims Of Syrian War Trigger Anger Among Netizens

Photo: Twitter, @SaraAssaf/@JackSoundID)

Syria: Distressing photos are emerging from a rebel-held area of Syria on social media. These pictures of small kids can melt anyone's heart but the superpowers across the world seem to be the blind eye towards them.

These days social media is flooded with a plethora of reactions expressing their anger on the deplorable plight of children there.

 



In response to the seven-day airstrikes and bombings in the war-torn country that has claimed over 500 lives so far the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday unanimously backed a 30-day ceasefire resolution in Syria to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations.

UN Secretary-General appealed on Wednesday for an immediate end to "war activities" there and had referred to the Syrians living in the Eastern Ghouta enclave near Damascus as "Hell on Earth", according to media reports.

 






The human rights group have accused Russian and Syrian planes of dropping oil drums packed with explosives to strike hospitals, markets, and other civilian targets in eastern Ghouta.

Social media is exploding with a lot of reactions expressing anger on the pity condition of children in the country. Check it out.

 

















































For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Women In Mexico Give Up On Men, Decide To Marry Trees. Know Why

trending now

MOVIES
Sridevi 'Accidentally Drowned', Case Transferred To Dubai Police Prosecution
VIDEO
Sridevi Demise: Family & friends will be able to see ...
VIDEO
Actor Kamal Haasan reaches Mumbai to attend Sridevi's funeral, ...