The Shape Of Water Wins Best Film! Here’s The Complete List Of 2018 Oscar Winners

Here is a complete list of who won that:
Best Picture: “The Shape of Water”
Guillermo del Toro’s inter-species fantasy drama The Shape of Water today won the Best Picture Oscar. The lyrical drama about a mute cleaning lady’s unique bond with a humanoid amphibian, who is a classified government secret, led the 90th Academy Awards, with 13 nominations.
"I want to dedicate this, to every young filmmaker, the youth that is showing us how things are done. Really, they are. In every country in the world." - @RealGDT
A huge congratulations to #TheShapeofWater team on their 4 wins at @TheAcademy Awards tonight! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/22frHmiZ2g
— The Shape of Water (@shapeofwater) March 5, 2018
With Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones in the lead, the movie had received massive critical acclaim for its unique handling by the director, who has credited his ‘childhood monsters’ for setting him free.
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Guillermo del Toro won the Academy Award for the Best Director for "The Shape of Water", a fitting reward for his life-long obsession with monsters and creatures.
Having already won at the Golden Globes, DGA, The Critics Choice and the Bafta Awards, the Mexican director was a clear front-runner in the race that had reputed names such as Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk"), Jordan Peele ("Get Out"), Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") and Paul Thomas Anderson for "Phantom Thread".
Director Guillermo del Toro dedicates his Best Picture Oscar for 'The Shape of Water' to 'every young filmmaker.' "This is a door, kick it open and come in." https://t.co/PR48iXw93O #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ysa7zsJumA
— ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018
Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Gary Oldman clinched his careers first Oscar for Best Actor for his life-like portrayal of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the period drama "Darkest Hour".
"I owe this, and so much more, to so many."
Gary Oldman accepts the Academy Award for Best Actor. https://t.co/o2k5H4ebmG #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aqJSAOKIK3
— ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018
Actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Two decades after winning her first Academy Award for playing Marge Gunderson in "Fargo", a police chief about to give birth, Frances McDormand today took home her second Oscar for her role of Mildred Hayes, a mother grieving the loss of her teenage daughter, in award seasons favourite "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".
In the black comedy drama, McDormand plays Mildred, the disillusioned and angry mother of a young woman whose murder has gone unsolved in her small-town American community.
"If I fall over, pick me up because I've got some things to say."
Watch Frances McDormand's full acceptance speech. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6FuIWpOCMr
— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 5, 2018
Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
“My mom and dad’s love of movies became my love of movies.”@TheAcademy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor – Sam Rockwell. #Oscars #ThreeBillboards pic.twitter.com/iJoV8Gc4Pn
— Three Billboards (@3Billboards) March 5, 2018
Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
.@AllisonBJanney jokes after winning Best Supporting Actress: "I did it all by myself." https://t.co/yMMfUJjpSy #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MiOlD9rIYL
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 5, 2018
Here are the other winners:
Original Screenplay: “Get Out”
Congratulations to @JordanPeele and the @GetOutMovie cast and crew for creating a truly original #Oscars winner. pic.twitter.com/NtyrsjzNte
— HBO (@HBO) March 5, 2018
Adapted Screenplay: “Call Me by Your Name”
Congratulations James Ivory, Best Adapted Screenplay #Oscars winner! pic.twitter.com/N7NFPGuJEP
— Call Me By Your Name (@CMBYNFilm) March 5, 2018
Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman”
“A Fantastic Woman” wins best foreign language film #Oscars https://t.co/NJvn1fO0iV pic.twitter.com/2faxahHzai
— CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2018
Animated Feature: “Coco”
Congratulations to the cast & crew #PixarCoco on their Academy Award for Best Animated Feature! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EmRFd8ccCI
— Disney•Pixar's Coco (@pixarcoco) March 5, 2018
Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049”
Animated Short: “Dear Basketball”
“Dear Basketball” wins best animated short film #Oscars https://t.co/EMBBntuBoP pic.twitter.com/Rp4HScODVT
— CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2018
Live Action Short: “The Silent Child”
Documentary Short: “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405”
Score: “The Shape of Water”
Song: “Remember Me” from “Coco”
And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/r14rT073H6
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018
Production Design: “The Shape of Water”
Cinematography: “Blade Runner 2049”
And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/N43iPPBFkz
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018
Costume Design: “Phantom Thread”
Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour”
Documentary Feature: “Icarus”
Sound Editing, Film Editing and Sound Mixing: “Dunkirk”
Congrats to #Dunkirk Academy Award winners Editor Lee Smith and the Sound Editing and Sound Mixing teams. pic.twitter.com/izjAperUat
— Dunkirk (@dunkirkmovie) March 5, 2018
