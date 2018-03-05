 The Shape Of Water Wins Best Film! Here’s The Complete List Of 2018 Oscar Winners
The Shape of Water, which was nominated in 13 categories in Oscars grabbed 4 awards in total including the award for Best Picture and Best Director.

By: || Updated: 05 Mar 2018 11:46 AM
Los Angeles: The 90th Academy Award started off with a bang as Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at Harvey Weinstein. The Shape of Water, which was nominated in 13 categories in Oscars grabbed 4 awards in total including the award for Best Picture and Best Director.

Here is a complete list of who won that:

Best Picture: “The Shape of Water”

Guillermo del Toro’s inter-species fantasy drama The Shape of Water today won the Best Picture Oscar. The lyrical drama about a mute cleaning lady’s unique bond with a humanoid amphibian, who is a classified government secret, led the 90th Academy Awards, with 13 nominations.




With Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones in the lead, the movie had received massive critical acclaim for its unique handling by the director, who has credited his ‘childhood monsters’ for setting him free.

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Guillermo del Toro won the Academy Award for the Best Director for "The Shape of Water", a fitting reward for his life-long obsession with monsters and creatures.

Having already won at the Golden Globes, DGA, The Critics Choice and the Bafta Awards, the Mexican director was a clear front-runner in the race that had reputed names such as Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk"), Jordan Peele ("Get Out"), Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") and Paul Thomas Anderson for "Phantom Thread".



 This is the fourth time a Mexican has taken home the prize in the last five years.


 

Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Gary Oldman clinched his careers first Oscar for Best Actor for his life-like portrayal of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the period drama "Darkest Hour".




Actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Two decades after winning her first Academy Award for playing Marge Gunderson in "Fargo", a police chief about to give birth, Frances McDormand today took home her second Oscar for her role of Mildred Hayes, a mother grieving the loss of her teenage daughter, in award seasons favourite "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

In the black comedy drama, McDormand plays Mildred, the disillusioned and angry mother of a young woman whose murder has gone unsolved in her small-town American community.




Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”




Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”




Here are the other winners:

Original Screenplay: “Get Out”




Adapted Screenplay: “Call Me by Your Name”






Foreign Language Film: “A Fantastic Woman”




Animated Feature: “Coco”




Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049”

Animated Short: “Dear Basketball”




Live Action Short: “The Silent Child”

Documentary Short: “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405”

Score: “The Shape of Water”

Song: “Remember Me” from “Coco”




Production Design: “The Shape of Water”

Cinematography: “Blade Runner 2049”




Costume Design: “Phantom Thread”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Darkest Hour”

Documentary Feature: “Icarus”

Sound Editing, Film Editing and Sound Mixing: “Dunkirk”


