The Shape Of Water Wins Best Film! Here’s The Complete List Of 2018 Oscar Winners



"I want to dedicate this, to every young filmmaker, the youth that is showing us how things are done. Really, they are. In every country in the world." - @RealGDT

A huge congratulations to #TheShapeofWater team on their 4 wins at @TheAcademy Awards tonight! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/22frHmiZ2g



— The Shape of Water (@shapeofwater) March 5, 2018



Director Guillermo del Toro dedicates his Best Picture Oscar for 'The Shape of Water' to 'every young filmmaker.' "This is a door, kick it open and come in." https://t.co/PR48iXw93O #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ysa7zsJumA

— ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

This is the fourth time a Mexican has taken home the prize in the last five years.



"I owe this, and so much more, to so many."

Gary Oldman accepts the Academy Award for Best Actor. https://t.co/o2k5H4ebmG #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aqJSAOKIK3



— ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018



"If I fall over, pick me up because I've got some things to say."

Watch Frances McDormand's full acceptance speech. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6FuIWpOCMr



— The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 5, 2018



“My mom and dad’s love of movies became my love of movies.”@TheAcademy Award winner for Best Supporting Actor – Sam Rockwell. #Oscars #ThreeBillboards pic.twitter.com/iJoV8Gc4Pn

— Three Billboards (@3Billboards) March 5, 2018



Congratulations James Ivory, Best Adapted Screenplay #Oscars winner! pic.twitter.com/N7NFPGuJEP

— Call Me By Your Name (@CMBYNFilm) March 5, 2018



Congratulations to the cast & crew #PixarCoco on their Academy Award for Best Animated Feature! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EmRFd8ccCI

— Disney•Pixar's Coco (@pixarcoco) March 5, 2018



And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/r14rT073H6

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018



And the Oscar goes to... pic.twitter.com/N43iPPBFkz

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2018



Congrats to #Dunkirk Academy Award winners Editor Lee Smith and the Sound Editing and Sound Mixing teams. pic.twitter.com/izjAperUat

— Dunkirk (@dunkirkmovie) March 5, 2018

The 90th Academy Award started off with a bang as Jimmy Kimmel took a dig at Harvey Weinstein. The Shape of Water, which was nominated in 13 categories in Oscars grabbed 4 awards in total including the award for Best Picture and Best Director.Guillermo del Toro’s inter-species fantasy drama The Shape of Water today won the Best Picture Oscar. The lyrical drama about a mute cleaning lady’s unique bond with a humanoid amphibian, who is a classified government secret, led the 90th Academy Awards, with 13 nominations.With Sally Hawkins and Doug Jones in the lead, the movie had received massive critical acclaim for its unique handling by the director, who has credited his ‘childhood monsters’ for setting him free.Guillermo del Toro won the Academy Award for the Best Director for "The Shape of Water", a fitting reward for his life-long obsession with monsters and creatures.Having already won at the Golden Globes, DGA, The Critics Choice and the Bafta Awards, the Mexican director was a clear front-runner in the race that had reputed names such as Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk"), Jordan Peele ("Get Out"), Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") and Paul Thomas Anderson for "Phantom Thread".Gary Oldman clinched his careers first Oscar for Best Actor for his life-like portrayal of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the period drama "Darkest Hour".Two decades after winning her first Academy Award for playing Marge Gunderson in "Fargo", a police chief about to give birth, Frances McDormand today took home her second Oscar for her role of Mildred Hayes, a mother grieving the loss of her teenage daughter, in award seasons favourite "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".In the black comedy drama, McDormand plays Mildred, the disillusioned and angry mother of a young woman whose murder has gone unsolved in her small-town American community.Original Screenplay:Adapted Screenplay:Foreign Language Film:Animated Feature:Visual EffectsAnimated Short:Live Action Short:Documentary Short:ScoreSong:Production Design:Cinematography:Costume Design:Makeup and Hairstyling:Documentary Featureand