Telangana Govt Gave A Special Casual Leave To All Its Women Employees On Women's Day

Telangana government has declared a special casual leave to all women employees in the state on 8th March on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
The Government Order (GO) was issued by Chief Secretary S P Singh declaring Special Causal Leave to all the women employees in the state on March 8.
Every year, March 8 is observed as International Women's Day to celebrate the achievements of women in various fields, while calling for gender equality.
Some people on the internet welcomed this move, while others thought it was unnecessary:
Superbbbb. Hope Telangana govt breaks barriers & make it an inclusive state for women & the safest place on Earth.
great job @telangana_cmo
Isme chutti dene ka kara auchitya hai? Jab equality ki baat ho rahi hai to fir is din to kaam karwana hi chahiye ye dikhane ke liye ki they r equal to men, no?
if you believe in gender equality then do same thing on international men's day
All this International days are bogus, started by some selfish activist/ business people to get free publicity/ & business gain.
