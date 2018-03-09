 Telangana Govt Gave A Special Casual Leave To All Its Women Employees On Women's Day
Every year, March 8 is observed as International Women's Day to celebrate the achievements of women in various fields, while calling for gender equality.

Updated: 09 Mar 2018 09:19 AM
Hyderabad: While organisations give away gifts and goodies to women on International Women's Day, Telangana government has declared a special casual leave to all the women employees in the state on Thursday.




The Government Order (GO) was issued by Chief Secretary S P Singh declaring Special Causal Leave to all the women employees in the state on March 8.

(With ANI inputs)

