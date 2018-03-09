Telangana Govt Gave A Special Casual Leave To All Its Women Employees On Women's Day



Telangana government has declared a special casual leave to all women employees in the state on 8th March on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Superbbbb. Hope Telangana govt breaks barriers & make it an inclusive state for women & the safest place on Earth.

Isme chutti dene ka kara auchitya hai? Jab equality ki baat ho rahi hai to fir is din to kaam karwana hi chahiye ye dikhane ke liye ki they r equal to men, no?

if you believe in gender equality then do same thing on international men's day

All this International days are bogus, started by some selfish activist/ business people to get free publicity/ & business gain.

While organisations give away gifts and goodies to women on International Women's Day, Telangana government has declared a special casual leave to all the women employees in the state on Thursday.The Government Order (GO) was issued by Chief Secretary S P Singh declaring Special Causal Leave to all the women employees in the state on March 8.Every year, March 8 is observed as International Women's Day to celebrate the achievements of women in various fields, while calling for gender equality.(With ANI inputs)