Teachers Say Class 12 Physics Exam Scoring, Do Students Feel The Same? Check It Out



OH MY GOD. MY PHYSICS EXAM WENT SO SO SO SO GOOD. I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE IT ????????????????

It was Tough considering new pattern of paper, new questions and just 1 day Holiday. Only few questions were repeated from last year paper barely 3-4 directly else all was harassment for weak students, PLEASEEEE #HELP US ????#cbse @narendramodi @CBSEINDIA @htTweets @PrakashJavdekar

Sharma ji's son might have done today's physics exam better. Many students already changed their ambition.#physics #CBSE

Worked 65hrs this month, full time student, Aced all FOUR of my Physics exams, and Chapter President...y’all have no idea how proud I am of myself this semester

Cbse tell me how to revise the full syllabus of physics in just one day? Am neither a engineering student nor a physicist who prepare for their exams just one night before.

On Wednesday, Central Board of Secondary Education, (CBSE) has conducted Class 12 Physics Board Examination for the academic year 2017 – 2018. Subject teachers have declared the paper as scoring provided that the students were prepared while the students have mixed reactions.Teachers feel that students can easily score 55 marks from the theory part. They admit that few questions in the 3-mark section were confusing. Students have also asserted that 3-mark section was the most time-consuming.The very short answers and the long answers section were the easiest. Students said that this time numericals were simple and direct. Subject teachers have summed up the paper as easy, balanced and scoring.Students were worried about the single day preparation time given before the exam. The next exam for the science stream is of Chemistry which has a gap of five days.While many are now relieved others must be calculating their marks which they expect to get. Well, this was only the beginning, teachers advice students to remain clear with the basic concept for further exams. The next paper of Chemistry for science stream students is on March 13, 2018.