 Teachers Say Class 12 Physics Exam Scoring, Do Students Feel The Same? Check It Out
  Teachers Say Class 12 Physics Exam Scoring, Do Students Feel The Same? Check It Out

Teachers Say Class 12 Physics Exam Scoring, Do Students Feel The Same? Check It Out

Teachers feel that class 12 Physics Board Exam was easy, balanced and scoring

By: || Updated: 07 Mar 2018 06:09 PM
Teachers Say Class 12 Physics Exam Scoring, Do Students Feel The Same? Check It Out

Photo: PTI

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Central Board of Secondary Education, (CBSE) has conducted Class 12 Physics Board Examination for the academic year 2017 – 2018. Subject teachers have declared the paper as scoring provided that the students were prepared while the students have mixed reactions.

Teachers feel that students can easily score 55 marks from the theory part. They admit that few questions in the 3-mark section were confusing. Students have also asserted that 3-mark section was the most time-consuming.

The very short answers and the long answers section were the easiest. Students said that this time numericals were simple and direct. Subject teachers have summed up the paper as easy, balanced and scoring.




Students were worried about the single day preparation time given before the exam. The next exam for the science stream is of Chemistry which has a gap of five days.

While many are now relieved others must be calculating their marks which they expect to get. Well, this was only the beginning, teachers advice students to remain clear with the basic concept for further exams. The next paper of Chemistry for science stream students is on March 13, 2018.















First Published:
