 Swachh Bharat Mascot 106-year-old Kunwar Bai who sold her goats to build toilet dies
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Swachh Bharat Mascot 106-year-old Kunwar Bai who sold her goats to build toilet dies

Swachh Bharat Mascot 106-year-old Kunwar Bai who sold her goats to build toilet dies

Prime Minister had once touched her feet and addressed her as "Ma Kunwar Bai Yadav"

By: || Updated: 23 Feb 2018 08:38 PM
Swachh Bharat Mascot 106-year-old Kunwar Bai who sold her goats to build toilet dies

Image: Twitter

Dharmatri: Kunwar Bai, who became the mascot of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, has passed away at the age of 106.

She had sold off eight to ten of her goats, her only assets, to raise Rs 22,000 to build toilets at her house, in her village of Kotabharri, in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. She was inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Image: Twitter Image: Twitter

Kunwar Bai, who was then felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her efforts to make her village open defecation free. She was chosen as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan mascot in 2016.

Earlier, during a rally in Rajnandgaon, the Prime Minister had touched her feet and addressed her as "Ma Kunwar Bai Yadav".

Kunwar Bai worked tirelessly to spread awareness about using toilets amongst her fellow villagers. As a result of her efforts, the district of Dhamtari became the first to be declared open defecation free in 2016.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Hats Off ! This Army Officer Attends Husband's Funeral With Her Five-Day-Old Daughter

trending now

Movie Review
'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety': Luv Ranjan's wreck-tangle is ...
INDIA
Delhi CS assault case: Court rejects bail plea of 2 ...
INDIA
Dalit girl burnt alive in UP village