Sushma Swaraj wins our hearts again, comes to rescue Hyderabadi youths trafficked to Malaysia

They were trafficked by an agent with a job offer in Malaysia's mega steel company. However, on landing, they were made to work as labors there.
3 Hyderabad youth, trafficked to Malaysia in name of jobs, returned to India on Saturday. Shaik Ahmed Ibrahim, one of the men say, 'Contacted Sushma Swaraj through Twitter & got a quick response from her. Thank her for helping us return, hope she continues helping people like us' pic.twitter.com/hnEinEkLT5
— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
"An agent, Syed Shoaib approached me, my brother Shaik Mohammed Bilal and my cousin Mohd. Mateen Ali and offered a job in Malaysia's mega steel company. After landing there the employers made us work as laborers, " said a victim, Shaik Ahmed Ibrahim.
Later one of them tweeted to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, who rescued them from Malaysia.
.@SushmaSwaraj Thanks Madam, All 3 Shaik Mohd Bilal,Shaik Ahmed Ibrahim & Mohd Mateen Ali who were stuck up in Malaysia rescued by @hcikl reached Hyd safely.A case of cheating by @shotappachbutra against travel agent has been booked. @ProtectorGenGOI @vijaypdwivedi @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/F1s5hvMJKd
— Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) January 20, 2018
"Contacted Sushma Swaraj through Twitter and got a quick response from her. Thanks to her for helping us return home. We hope she continues helping people like us", Ahmed added.
First Published: 25 Jan 2018 08:14 AM