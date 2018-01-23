 Sushma Swaraj helps Indian groom and Pakistani girl get married
They contacted Sushma Swaraj through social media and requested her to intervene in the matter.

Photo: (Twitter, ANI)

Lucknow: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is often known for her prompt social media diplomacy. This time she has won our hearts by helping an Indian boy getting married to a Pakistani girl.

Their LOVE story:

Nagi Ali Khan(27) an engineer, who hails from Lucknow was engaged to Sabahat Fatima (24) from Pakistan's Karachi two years back but following the tensions between the two countries on the International border the couple was facing difficulty in getting married due to visa issues.

Last year they contacted Sushma Swaraj through social media and requested her to intervene in the matter. The minister then helped the bride in granting her a visa.

 



Finally, on Friday the duo got married. They expressed their gratitude to the Minister and said,

"Both of us are extremely grateful to Sushma Swaraj for this great gift. We are hopeful that the Indian government will help us in getting Sabahat Indian nationality as well,"







 



Their families are known to each other but were separated during Partition.

