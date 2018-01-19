 Surya Raitha Scheme: Karnataka farmers go high-tech
This will lead to an increase in the agriculture productivity and continuous power supply during the daytime.

By: || Updated: 19 Jan 2018 12:50 PM
Photo: Twitter(@DKShivakumar)

Karnataka: On Friday, the much awaited Surya Raitha Scheme which aims to remove irrigation pump sets with metered solar water pumps will be launched in Karnataka's Kanakapura.

The scheme will help farmers to irrigate their fields during the daytime so that they don't have to turn on the pumps at night. Hence, preventing wastage of water.

Moreover, this will also lead to an increase in the agriculture productivity and continuous power supply during the daytime. Farmers will provide their shade free land for the project.

 



The scheme was first announced in September 2014.

It has been financed by the merger of various investment from farmers, subsidies from governments and interest-free soft loan by BESCOM.

As a part of the project, BESCOM will also assure power supply during the day to the farmers. As per reports payback period will be set on the basis of electricity generated. It is expected to be between 12-14 years.

The scheme has gained a lot of positive reactions on social media with trending #SuryaRaithaKarnataka

 



















 












