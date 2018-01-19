Surya Raitha Scheme: Karnataka farmers go high-tech



#SuryaRaithaKarnataka scheme is a win-win situation for the govt as well as farmers. While for the govt, the power subsidy burden will come down, farmers will get quality power besides having an alternate source of income of approximately INR 50000 by selling excess solar power. pic.twitter.com/6XnsaAgjaz

— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) January 19, 2018



Effective and efficient planning led to such glorious moments which are undeniable under any circumstances. #SuryaRaithaKarnataka



— Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) January 19, 2018









The State government has announced the launch of the ambitious Surya Raitha programme Under the scheme, a farmer can install a solar power-run pumpset on his farm with 90 per cent subsidy from the government, great initiative #SuryaRaithaKarnataka

— Rahul (@rahulpanchal8) January 19, 2018







Evolution of clean energy has begin in karnataka and lets how it help us to become self reliant on clean energy. #SuryaRaithaKarnataka



— Anuj Prajapati (@anujprajapati11) January 19, 2018





Fear of electricity cut is revoved by replacing the fulfilment of energy by green energy. Need of future. #SuryaRaithaKarnataka

— Aashi (@Aashi_81) January 19, 2018







Karnataka has achieved so many milestones which are hard to achieve by any other state in such time constraints. #SuryaRaithaKarnataka



— Ravi Kapoor (@RaviKapoor) January 19, 2018



On Friday, the much awaited Surya Raitha Scheme which aims to remove irrigation pump sets with metered solar water pumps will be launched in Karnataka's Kanakapura.The scheme will help farmers to irrigate their fields during the daytime so that they don't have to turn on the pumps at night. Hence, preventing wastage of water.Moreover, this will also lead to an increase in the agriculture productivity and continuous power supply during the daytime. Farmers will provide their shade free land for the project.The scheme was first announced in September 2014.It has been financed by the merger of various investment from farmers, subsidies from governments and interest-free soft loan by BESCOM.As a part of the project, BESCOM will also assure power supply during the day to the farmers. As per reports payback period will be set on the basis of electricity generated. It is expected to be between 12-14 years.The scheme has gained a lot of positive reactions on social media with trending