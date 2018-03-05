Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber are now proud parents of Asher & Noah; Here is the picture

On Monday morning, Sunny Leone shared a photograph of his two newborn babies.Previously, In June 2017, Sunny announced that she adopted a baby girl from Latur. In the picture, she shared a family photograph that she is a proud mother of two more kids via surrogacy – Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.Sunny wrote, “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”Sunny’s husband Daniel too shared the family photo and wrote, “Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber !!! #family @sunnyleone @dirrty99 :)))). The next chapter of life !!! Karen, Nisha , Noah , Asher and Me !!!!! Proud!!!!.”Sunny Leone, 36, made her debut in Bollywood with 2012’s Jism 2 and has starred in films such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade.