Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber are now proud parents of Asher & Noah; Here is the picture

Previously, In June 2017, Sunny announced that she adopted a baby girl from Latur. In the picture, she shared a family photograph that she is a proud mother of two more kids via surrogacy – Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.
God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!
Sunny’s husband Daniel too shared the family photo and wrote, “Say Hello to Noah and Asher Weber !!! #family @sunnyleone @dirrty99 :)))). The next chapter of life !!! Karen, Nisha , Noah , Asher and Me !!!!! Proud!!!!.”
Sunny Leone, 36, made her debut in Bollywood with 2012’s Jism 2 and has starred in films such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade.
