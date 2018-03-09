Sufi Singer Ustad Pyarelal Wadali Passes Away, Here Are His 5 Best Loved Songs



#FLASH: Pyarelal Wadali, one of the singers of legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passes away in Amritsar after cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/34R6aydVP4

Saddened by the demise of Shri Pyarelal Wadali. His renditions attained great popularity globally. His work will continue to draw people towards the joys of Sufi music. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi

Wadali brothers have charmed us with their earthy mix of mystical Sufi poetry and energetic qawwalis, and an endearing sense of humour. Sad to hear of the passing of the younger one, Pyarelal. RIP #PyareLalWadali https://t.co/Si7TPPcubE

Thts a real loss to the nation as well as to the music world.May GOD bless the departed soul with eternal peace.! HARI OM TATSAT !

Punjab De Shahenshah singer #PyarelalWadali Ji who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe leaves this world today. May his soul RIP.

What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab.#Respect #RIP #LegendarySufiSinger pic.twitter.com/6lUKXWBlwN

So Nice n Amazing voice of Pyarelal Wadali. Man is mortal but his voice immortal. Voice never die.

One of the most honest and finest voices in India is no more .

You were and shall always be one of the greatest we have heard.

Om Shanti #PyareLalWadali



Sh #PyarelalWadali ‘s demise has robbed our nation of a sparkling singing rarity, whose talent transcended the boundaries of space and time! My condolences to the family and millions of fans, who were mesmerized by Sh Wadali's unparalleled Sufi renditions. #RIP

Akashvani mourns the sudden demise of Sufi singer #PyarelalWadali, one of the legendary #WadaliBrothers.

He passed away today morning in Amritsar due to cardiac arrest.#RIP pic.twitter.com/is9uH3DKIz



Pride of punjabi music industry

Legendary musicians ????

The #WadaliBrothers can be separated in time

But together they stay in our hearts#PyarelalWadali lives on.. ????

: Pyarelal Wadali, one of the singers of legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passed away in Amritsar on Friday after cardiac arrest. He was 75 years old and breathed breathed his last at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Amritsar.He was the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali.The Wadali Brothers, adept in various styles of singing including Kaafian, ghazal and bhajan, had their first musical performance outside their village in Harballabh Temple in Jalandhar.They entered Bollywood in 2003 and are famous for their songs such asPM Modi expressed sadness at his demise