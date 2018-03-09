 Sufi Singer Ustad Pyarelal Wadali Passes Away, Here Are His 5 Best Loved Songs
He was the younger brother of Ustad Puran Chand Wadali.

Amritsar: Pyarelal Wadali, one of the singers of legendary Sufi set Wadali Brothers, passed away in Amritsar on Friday after cardiac arrest. He was 75 years old and breathed breathed his last at Fortis Escorts Hospital in Amritsar.

The Wadali Brothers, adept in various styles of singing including Kaafian, ghazal and bhajan, had their first musical performance outside their village in Harballabh Temple in Jalandhar.

They entered Bollywood in 2003 and are famous for their songs such as Aye Rangrez Mere ('Tanu Weds Manu') and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi.

Here are his 5 best loved songs:

Tu Maane Ya Na Maane


Rangrez: Tanu Weds Manu


Dama Dam Mast Kalandar



Rabb Da Dedar


Aa mil yaar


Twitter paid tributes and remembered the phenomenal singer:
PM Modi expressed sadness at his demise


 
































