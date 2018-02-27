 Subramaniam Swamy Claims Sridevi Was Murdered, Points Finger At Dawood Ibrahim. Twitter Trolls Him
Swamy pointed a finger at the underworld terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, saying that we should take serious cognizance of the "illicit relations between cinema actresses and Dawood."

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramaniam Swamy on Tuesday opined that veteran actress Sridevi was murdered, even as the forensic report rules out any kind of foul play in her death.

Swamy also pointed a finger at the underworld terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, saying that we should take serious cognizance of the "illicit relations between cinema actresses and Dawood."



His statements are now getting trolled on social media



 

 

 


In a similar manner, politician Amar Singh was also attacked on Twitter for his views on Sridevi's 'drinking habits'.

