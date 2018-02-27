Subramaniam Swamy Claims Sridevi Was Murdered, Points Finger At Dawood Ibrahim. Twitter Trolls Him







Cinema actresses aur Dawood ke jo rishte hain, naajayaz rishte hain us par hamein thoda dhyaan dena padega: Subramanian Swamy pic.twitter.com/Jtq8JUnEph

— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018







I think Swami is high on GauMutra

— Mohd Imran Siddiqui (@I_ImranSiddiqui) February 27, 2018



Lagta hai subah subah @ANI wale ko kuch mirch masalal ki jarurat thi subah subah bander pakar laye ????

— Arshad Ali (@Arshada800) February 27, 2018



Never listen to this man... Always speaks shit

— Tanzii (@TanzilaKhan05) February 27, 2018



Talking dirt cheap things about a deceased, who is no longer around to defend herself. This man can fall to unimaginable low levels.

— Mehek (@MehekF) February 27, 2018



Kaun hai yaar ye paagla ? Kahan se aa gaya hai ? Mujhe to even BJP party pe ye soch ke afsos ho raha hai ke kaise dhakkans paal rakhe hain. BJP ki jab lutiya dubegi to us mei ye chu... akela kam se kam 20% share claim karega ????????????

— ARSHAD IMAM (@arsh_2525) February 27, 2018

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramaniam Swamy on Tuesday opined that veteran actress Sridevi was murdered, even as the forensic report rules out any kind of foul play in her death.Swamy also pointed a finger at the underworld terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, saying that we should take serious cognizance of the "illicit relations between cinema actresses and Dawood."In a similar manner, politician Amar Singh was also attacked on Twitter for his views on Sridevi's 'drinking habits'.