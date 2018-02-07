Study Says Chemical In McDonald's French Fries Might Cure Baldness! Twitter Can't Keep Calm







Bald men today headed to @McDonalds to super-size their French Fry order. pic.twitter.com/o33J6imRkJ

— Strike Up The Band (@UpriseNole) February 6, 2018



Well I have bad news for them. I have enjoyed McD’s FF for over 55 years and I’m still bald.



— Addam Mustang 🧟‍♂️ (@bikeraddam59) February 6, 2018





Good news for those that want to die sooner but with full head of hair



— Chenjerai Kumanyika (@catchatweetdown) February 6, 2018















We all love fries, but now there's another reason to love them more! A recent study has claimed that a chemical used in McDonald's french fries could potentially help cure baldness.During a study conducted on mice, Japanese scientists found that dimethylpolysiloxane, the silicone added to McDonald’s fries to stop cooking oil from frothing was a key in producing mass amounts of hair follicle germs (HFGs).Of course, Twitter could not keep calm and exploded with funny reactions