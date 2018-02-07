 Study Says Chemical In McDonald's French Fries Might Cure Baldness! Twitter Can't Keep Calm
A recent study has claimed that a chemical used in McDonald's french fries could potentially help cure baldness.

Tokyo: We all love fries, but now there's another reason to love them more! A recent study has claimed that a chemical used in McDonald's french fries could potentially help cure baldness.

During a study conducted on mice, Japanese scientists found that dimethylpolysiloxane, the silicone added to McDonald’s fries to stop cooking oil from frothing was a key in producing mass amounts of hair follicle germs (HFGs).

