Students protest after 100 percent increase in JNU mess fee

In yet another controversial move, JNU administration has been accused of hiking the mess rates by 100 per cent.A circular issued by the office of Dean of Students of JNU notified revision of charges of mess admission dues, guest and guest meal charges, fine for late payment and charges for extra items.Photo: PTIDated February 27 and applicable retrospectively from January 1, the circular said, "Under Mess Admission Dues category, the refundable mess security has been increased to Rs 4,500 from the earlier Rs 2,700, while the establishment charges per semester will be Rs 1,100 from Rs 550. Annual crockery/utensils charges from Rs 50 to Rs 200. Newspaper (annual) was revised from Rs 15 to Rs 50."Late payment of mess bill witnessed the highest jump - 20 times from Rs 1 per day to Rs 20 per day.Dean of Students Umesh Kadam did not respond to calls or messages.A student and former JNUSU general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty said, "An obnoxious circular is issued by JNU administration with retrospective effect. I am shocked that this administration is not leaving a single stone unturned to attack the livelihood of students. A university which was a place for students, particularly for those economical and deprived background, became a place for subsequent alienation of thousands of students."