 Stranger overhears girl's teary call to mom about money problem, leaves her cash
A student in the United Kingdom got help from a stranger who overheard her conversation on a phone about her financial problems.

01 Feb 2018
Photo: Facebook

United Kingdom: Social media often bring up stories that end up bringing a smile of satisfaction on our face. In a similar case, a student in the United Kingdom got help from a stranger who overheard her conversation on a phone about her deplorable financial condition.

On Sunday, 23 years old Ella Johannessen boarded a Virgin Trains East Coast service to Leeds at Peterborough station. While sitting on the train she called her mother and discussed with her on phone about losing 35 pounds.



After having a conversation with her, she fell asleep, when she woke up, she was shocked to find triple the amount she lost wrapped in a napkin on her lap.
She shared her story on Facebook. In no time the post created a buzz on social media with more than 21,000 shares.

Ella went into debt during her final year of studies after she left her part-time job to concentrate on her studies

The incident shows us that there is still kindness and good people in the world. Despite the post going viral she is yet to find the kind person.

Social media also flooded with a plethora of reactions.

