Strange! Arab woman divorces her husband for not buying her shawarma wrap

The woman has decided to divorce her husband as he refused to buy her shawarma wrap when the newlyweds went out

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 10:30 PM
Source: AFP/PTI

Dubai: We often come across different cases where couples take divorce citing various reasons but this time an Arab woman has discovered a unique reason to separate from her husband.

The woman has decided to divorce her husband as he refused to buy her shawarma wrap when the newlyweds went out.

They had a traditional arranged marriage and had been married for forty days. The woman alleges that her husband is a stingy person and does not wants to spend his money.



“We had a traditional arrange marriage, I only knew him for two months before the wedding and never noticed how stingy he was. During the first week of our marriage, he told me that he hates going out anywhere because that would be a waste of money,” she told to a news portal.

As per reports the man apparently refused to buy her a wrap as he already bought juice for her.
Not just all this, the woman alleges that the man accused her of exploiting his wealth.

As per reports the woman has now returned to her family and filed a divorce case in an Egyptian court.

The incident proved a remarkable lesson for the newlyweds. So next time when you go out with your wife try to be less stingy to save your marriage.

