SSC Scam: Students Protest, Sleep On Roads To Demand Justice But The Govt Is Still Silent











#sscscam #SSC #ssc Scam



We want fair examination, corruption free staff selection commission

Yes we want justice, cbi enquiry in SSC CGL examination paper leak#SSCExamScam

pic.twitter.com/FpRwMqk1ob



— Rapeरोको???????? (@AapHanumangarh) March 1, 2018





@TajinderBagga #SSCSCAM

Students needs help , mains paper leaked , the fate of thousands of students have been traded why BJP and media still silence ? SSC not hearing the students and cops threatning students to break protest , whats going on behind the door ?

Need reply..



— RAJVEER SINGH ???? #JSR ???? (@Rajvirisback) February 28, 2018





This image is enough to show how students are struggling for their rights #SSCExamScam we want justice @ndtv @ravishndtv pic.twitter.com/oiq0Rtn0yg



— Mandeep Kadian (@MandeepKadian10) March 1, 2018





#SSCExamScam

government is not paying attention to our protest against ssc scam. we have been wasting our precious time on road. it's our humble request to government to provide a fair CBI probe otherwise we students loose our faith from this democracy.



— shivam kumar (@shivamk98016910) March 1, 2018











Why is govt giving a cold shoulder to the massive student protest against the SSC CGL Tier 2 paper leak and misconduct of exams by the SSC? Where are self-proclaimed Numero Uno media faces? #sscscam @narendramodi @rssurjewala @republic @ndtv @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/r5VOMBqha8



— Vishy Sourav (@VishySourav) February 28, 2018

#SSCExamScam is another #Vyapam.



Jobs being sold, future of millions of youth jeopardised, unabated protests continue for 3 days in Delhi, yet Modiji & SSC remain mum.



If there is nothing wrong, why no CBI probe?

Will PM answer?

Will media listen? pic.twitter.com/cL0kMtIzRD



— Rohan Sameer ???????? (@RohanSameerRoy) March 1, 2018





#SSCExamScam Thousands of hard working aspirants r protesting for their rights far away from homes,sleeping in roads. They want fair examinations in govt exams,but BJP is indifferent towards their grievance,They r threatening them with Police.What a shame @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/h9ZZv42MfJ



— Pratyush (@pratyushkumar48) March 1, 2018







Mr @narendramodi u have mentioned about India’s youths & abt Demographic Dividend in many of ur speeches.



Now see what’s happening under ur nose , a big #SSCExamScam !! Who is accountable?



It’s just & fair demand 4m aggrieved students to have a CBI probe.@DrJitendraSingh



— Office of RG (@0ffice0ffRG) March 1, 2018







After Vyapam, a major recruitment scam erupts with State Selection Commission recruitments for Centre. #sscscam. These scams which cheat our youth of govt jobs are leading to unprecedented unrest & anger among our youth. But BJP only pushes divisive issueshttps://t.co/vPRLgCbTQ4



— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 1, 2018







Employment status in our country is already in a poor shape. Can we allow further space to unfair practices that play with student's career? We need to rethink as individuals, as a society, as a country and as humans. We need to talk about this everywhere possible. #sscscam 3/3



— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) February 28, 2018





#sscscam

Modiji, why should India’s youth be forced to sleep on the streets, face police abuse, unmitigated harassment as a arrogant Govt refuse to hand over the investigation to CBI?



Does the Prime Minister have heart to listen to the agony of the young?



— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 28, 2018



: Demanding justice, thousands of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants are out on the streets to protest against the alleged paper leak of the SSC.Not just on the streets, many students have also taken to Twitter to talk about the unfair treatment being meted out to them.Students have been protesting near the office of the commission following the cancellation of the CGL paper conducted at a center in New Delhi on February 17, 2018, but to no avail.Since 3 days, aggrieved students have been raising their voices against malpractices in the SSC exam and demanding the government to conduct a fair trial. Becuase, the future of 1.9 lakh students is at stake.Students have kept on pressing their demands, day and night while some of them even slept on roads. Others have alleged that they even suffered abuse at the hands of police.Students have been continuously tweeting to the prime minister but both SSC and govt authorities have kept mum. Till now, no government official has spoken on the matter.Hope the government is listening and will take concrete action soon!