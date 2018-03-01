 SSC Scam: Students Protest, Sleep On Roads To Demand Justice But The Govt Is Still Silent
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • SSC Scam: Students Protest, Sleep On Roads To Demand Justice But The Govt Is Still Silent

SSC Scam: Students Protest, Sleep On Roads To Demand Justice But The Govt Is Still Silent

Candidates are alleging a scam in the conduct of the examination and expressed a desire for a CBI inquiry into the matter.

By: || Updated: 01 Mar 2018 01:15 PM
SSC Scam: Students Protest, Sleep On Roads To Demand Justice But The Govt Is Still Silent
New Delhi: Demanding justice, thousands of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants are out on the streets to protest against the alleged paper leak of the SSC.





Not just on the streets, many students have also taken to Twitter to talk about the unfair treatment being meted out to them. Candidates are alleging a scam in the conduct of the examination and expressed a desire for a CBI inquiry into the matter.




Students have been protesting near the office of the commission following the cancellation of the CGL paper conducted at a center in New Delhi on February 17, 2018, but to no avail.

Since 3 days, aggrieved students have been raising their voices against malpractices in the SSC exam and demanding the government to conduct a fair trial. Becuase, the future of 1.9 lakh students is at stake.

Students have kept on pressing their demands, day and night while some of them even slept on roads. Others have alleged that they even suffered abuse at the hands of police.

 





 



Students have been continuously tweeting to the prime minister but both SSC and govt authorities have kept mum. Till now, no government official has spoken on the matter.













 






Now politicians have also lapped up the opportunity and have blamed the government for being silent on the issue













 




 



Hope the government is listening and will take concrete action soon!

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story After LSR Student, Now JMC Student Alleges Being Hit By Semen-Filled Balloon

trending now

INDIA
Nishal Modi, brother of Nirav Modi, refuses to come ...
MOVIES
Sonam Kapoor , Anil Kapoor, Mohit Marwah share an EMOTIONAL ...
VIDEO
Chandni Sridevi leaves everyone teary-eyed with her exit from ...