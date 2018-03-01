Why No CBI Probe? Thousands Of Students Protest Against SSC Paper Leak, Demand Justice







#sscscam we need cbi inquiry .. if everything is clean and fair than there should be no hesitation for probe by cbi ... @Dchautala #sscscam .. raise voice for students https://t.co/weir9yR6yd

— Sahdev singh (@Sahdevsingh075) March 1, 2018



#sscscam

All our long time efforts are a waste when some cheaters grab the jobs paying huge amounts to corrupted ssc staff, labs and exam vendors

Such a shame #sscscam

— Jitender Rathee (@jitzrathee) March 1, 2018







After Vyapam, a major recruitment scam erupts with State Selection Commission recruitments for Centre. #sscscam. These scams which cheat our youth of govt jobs are leading to unprecedented unrest & anger among our youth. But BJP only pushes divisive issueshttps://t.co/JqpEFQAAO1



— ANIMESH KUMAR (@iANIMESHKUMAR) March 1, 2018





Agar #SSCExamscam nhi h to ssc cbi enquiry karane se peeche kyu hat rahi h. Yahi to scam h ji. issi ke liye hi to hum lad rahe h. Sab mile hue h ji. Hume chahiye fair exam with no corruption. #cbi4ssc #sscscam we want justice @narendramodi @PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @ndtv



— Pinky (@Pinks62352532) March 1, 2018





#sscscam

SSC Scam is another #Vyapam.



Jobs being sold, future of millions of youth jeopardised, unabated protests continue for 3 days in Delhi, yet Modiji & SSC remain mum.



If there is nothing wrong, why no CBI probe?

Will PM answer?

Will media listen? pic.twitter.com/j2qk4pBfhD



— बलराम मीना (@blluboss) March 1, 2018





#sscscam #SSC #ssc Scam



We want fair examination, corruption free staff selection commission

Yes we want justice, cbi enquiry in SSC CGL examination paper leak#SSCExamScam

pic.twitter.com/FpRwMqk1ob



— Rapeरोको???????? (@AapHanumangarh) March 1, 2018









#sscscam we want justice

We are a young country.

How will the country progress if the youth is forced to sleep on the roads?

We want a corruption free India.

We want #cbiprobe on SSC CGL tier 2 mains.

The entire racket should be busted.

Hail student's union.#ABPnews #aajtak



— kunal sharma (@kunalriku) March 1, 2018





Employment status in our country is already in a poor shape. Can we allow further space to unfair practices that play with student's career? We need to rethink as individuals, as a society, as a country and as humans. We need to talk about this everywhere possible. #sscscam 3/3



— Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) February 28, 2018







Kisi ke liye yeh bas ek exam nahi hai..mahino ki mehnat hai..Really sad to hear about the SSC paper leaks. Shameful.

Respective authorities should look into this matter. #SSCscam



— Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) March 1, 2018







Youth of India sleeping on roads????????????

Demanding only fairness and transparency in SSC exams #sscscam pic.twitter.com/qFZduIl3PJ



— GAURAV JANGRA (@GAURAVJ98056319) March 1, 2018





After hard work preparing for exams, tens of thousands of educated job seekers have to protest for cheating free examinations by GoI’s Staff Selection Commission.#sscscam pic.twitter.com/ggnkYGkojF



— Pawan Kumar Bansal (@pawanbansal_chd) March 1, 2018





An Aspirant studies tirelessly for a Dream, he/she would never want any error.

SSC Aspirants protesting over alleged Paper leak #SSCScam. No one's paying attention to them. All they want is Inquiry. Playing with their future is playing with country's future @HMOIndia, @PMOIndia.



— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 1, 2018





#sscscam

Modiji, why should India’s youth be forced to sleep on the streets, face police abuse, unmitigated harassment as a arrogant Govt refuse to hand over the investigation to CBI?



Does the Prime Minister have heart to listen to the agony of the young?



— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 28, 2018









Requesting students protesting against SSC Scam to not make it political, demanding solutions is the best way forward. Political parties across board will milk the situation without offering solutions. #sscscam

— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) March 1, 2018

: Demanding justice, thousands of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants took to the streets on Thursday to protest against the alleged paper leak of the SSC.The protestors assembled near Lodhi Estate, shouted slogans and are demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the alleged paper leak. Since Tuesday, students have been protesting in thousands against what they term as "mass cheating". Police were deployed in large number at the protest venue.On February 24, the SSC released a notice saying that the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to "technical reasons" and will be re-conducted on March 9, 2018. On Wednesday, SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana issued a notice and said that the protests are being "instigated and sponsored by two coaching institutes/ agencies with vested interests.""It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that the present agitation going on since yesterday near the Office of the Commission by some candidates of CGLE (Tier-II) 2017, is being actively instigated and sponsored by two Coaching Institutes/ agencies with vested interests," said Khurana.He said the SSC had agreed to meet the representatives of the agitating group on Tuesday and during that meeting, they were directed to furnish substantive evidence in support of their allegations.