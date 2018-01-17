 South Africa's Cape Town Could Run Out of Water in Less Than 90 Days!
The city could approach "Day Zero," when most taps run dry, by April 21, Mayor Patricia de Lille said.

AFP

Cape Town: One of South Africa’s largest cities and a popular tourist destination Cape Town, could soon be facing the worst ever crisis.

After three years of unprecedented drought, the city has less than only 90 days worth of water in its reservoirs, which could make it the world’s first city to run out of water. The city could approach "Day Zero," when most taps run dry, by April 21, Mayor Patricia de Lille said.

Lille added that its four million residents will have to start drastically cutting down on their water. She appealed to people on Twitter to conserve water:






The dam levels are currently at 30 percent forcing authorities to cap water usage to 87 liters per day for each person. The city has also been scrambling to bring additional water online from various sources to avoid the impending disaster.










