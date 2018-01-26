 Soldiers Raise The Tiranga At 18,000 ft And In Minus 30 Degrees in Himalayas. Watch Video
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Soldiers Raise The Tiranga At 18,000 ft And In Minus 30 Degrees in Himalayas. Watch Video

Soldiers Raise The Tiranga At 18,000 ft And In Minus 30 Degrees in Himalayas. Watch Video

The video shows the jawans marching on the ice-laden Himalayas with the national flag in their hand.

By: || Updated: 26 Jan 2018 04:40 PM
Soldiers Raise The Tiranga At 18,000 ft And In Minus 30 Degrees in Himalayas. Watch Video

Twitter/@ITBP_official

Ladakh: Amidst snow-capped Himalayas, Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) officials on Friday unfurled the national Flag in Ladakh under negative 30 temperatures.

The video was tweeted by official Twitter handle of ITBP as a part of their Republic Day celebration. The video shows the jawans marching on the ice-laden Himalayas with the national flag in their hand.



 





The video was instantly a hit on Twitter with citizens hailing the TBP for guarding nation's border with China.





 



























For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Police Constable Shoots Himself Dead With AK-47 Rifle At Republic Day Function In Punjab

trending now

VIDEO
Know who all will be bestowed upon with Padma ...
INDIA
Here are 10 points about 69th Republic day parade
VIDEO
Is Manveer Gurjar, Kamya Punjabi dating?