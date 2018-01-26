Soldiers Raise The Tiranga At 18,000 ft And In Minus 30 Degrees in Himalayas. Watch Video

The video was tweeted by official Twitter handle of ITBP as a part of their Republic Day celebration. The video shows the jawans marching on the ice-laden Himalayas with the national flag in their hand.
हिमाद्रि तुंग श्रृंग से
प्रबुद्ध शुद्ध भारती... #Himveers of #ITBP with #NationalFlag somewhere in the #Himalayas in minus 30 degrees at 18K ft #RepublicDay2018#RepublicDayParade2018 pic.twitter.com/y6fQGYIqQz
— ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2018
Happy #RepublicDay2018 from the #Himveers from the icy heights of the #Himalayas...
जय हिन्द!#ITBP>@PIB_India@MIB_India pic.twitter.com/asBVTYnKsX
— ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2018
The video was instantly a hit on Twitter with citizens hailing the TBP for guarding nation's border with China.
Very Proud of You All at ITBP. Jai Hind
— Ghatge Vijay (@GhatgeVijay1) January 26, 2018
Hats off to u people keeping the heights of hindustan to a height
Mare bharath mahan
WISHING ALL OF YOU A GREAT REPUBLIC DAY
— Ashok babu (@Ashokba85447629) January 26, 2018
Indo Tibetan Border Police has a tableau which soldiers keeping an eye on the border. Thank you guys. ITBP guards the Himalayan borders across 5 states at dangerous terrains & altitudes - from 3,000 to 19,000 feet #Republicday2018 Hum sarhad kay sainani hum sachche Hindustani
— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 26, 2018
All of you are the real heros of the nation. Salute with deep of the heart.
— Nitin Kumar (@NitinKumar126) January 26, 2018
Respect....!! No Words of Thank enough as no salary or no perk can motivate but rather only patriotism at heart can give you strength to perform duties like this for safety of every citizen of India...!!
— Rajnish Sood (@Rajnish_Sood_) January 26, 2018
My salutes to @ITBP_official. It's thanks to each of you guys who lives and works in the most hostile conditions that civilians sleep in peace. Just want you guys to know how deeply we appreciate the sacrifices that y'all and your families make for us. Please inform each soldier.
— zsmphotography (@zsmphotography) January 26, 2018
Warm Republic Day Wishes to my brothers out there in that chilling weather.
— maddy358official (@docmohanreddy) January 26, 2018
