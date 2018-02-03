 So Disappointing! Indonesia Has Now Classified Homosexuality As 'Mental Disorder'
  • So Disappointing! Indonesia Has Now Classified Homosexuality As 'Mental Disorder'

According to the guide, lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transsexuals community are at risk of mental disorders owing to their sexual orientation, the Ministry's Director of Prevention and Control for Mental Problems told Efe news.

By: || Updated: 03 Feb 2018 05:01 PM
AFP

Jakarta: Indonesia is about to publish a medical guide where it has listed homosexuality as a mental disorder, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the guide, lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transsexuals community are at risk of mental disorders owing to their sexual orientation, the Ministry's Director of Prevention and Control for Mental Problems told Efe news.

The guide is based on two reports -- one drafted in 2016 by the Indonesian Psychiatrists Association (PDSKJI) and the other by the Health Ministry last year.

The PDSKJI report said "gays and bisexuals were at risk of emotional problems such as depression owing to identity crises while transsexuals are susceptible to mental diseases".

It also recommended certain rights for the LGBT group such as access to treatment and medical awareness.

The Ministry document stated that "homosexuality was against the ethos of the country".

The Indonesian Parliament is currently discussing an amendment to the penal code to criminalize homosexuality in the country.

Homosexuality is legal in Indonesia, except in the Aceh province, in Sumatra island, where the Islamic Sharia law is in force.

