So Cute! The Internet Is In Love With This Tiny Envelope



someone sent us something in an envelope so (officially) tiny that Australia Post had to put it inside a bigger envelope, and i really don’t want to break the magic and open it pic.twitter.com/9mQ6zqABVR

— Sam Cooney (@SamuelCooney) February 22, 2018



alrighty roo, now that this tweet has gone completely and ridiculously nuts, i figure it's time to reveal what was inside.



it was a special little delivery from the folks at Minicomic of the Month Club (@smallercomics)! pic.twitter.com/uKSxeswypC



— Sam Cooney (@SamuelCooney) February 23, 2018





and yeah, i promise this isn't a viral marketing campaign for Australia Post, nor for the magic humans at @smallercomics. i'm simply a big boy who received a tiny envelope that was inside a normal-sized envelope and i just put some photos on the internet about it pic.twitter.com/VdsfUPNwKV

— Sam Cooney (@SamuelCooney) February 23, 2018





















