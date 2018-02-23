 So Cute! The Internet Is In Love With This Tiny Envelope
The envelope is so small that Australia Post had to put it in a larger envelope.

By: || Updated: 23 Feb 2018 07:07 PM
Photo: Twitter

Australia: The internet is buzzing with pictures of this cute envelope which is so small that Australia Post had to put it in a larger envelope.

A letter addressed to @SamuelCooney in Australia was officially so tiny that for many it became a feast for the eyes.

 



Samuel Cooney posted the photograph on the social networking site which says,"someone sent us something in an envelope so (officially) tiny that Australia Post had to put it inside a bigger envelope, and I really don’t want to break the magic and open it."

In no time his post went almost viral with around 12K retweets.

 





In his another post, he informed social media users about the content of the envelope. It contained a couple of copies of a tiny comic reminding us to subscribe again for 2018.

In yet another post he made it very clear that it was not the PR strategy for the Australia Post.

 



And yes, social media users were really happy to see this tiny unique envelope.

 





































