  Snow Games! Google Celebrates The Start Of The 2018 Winter Olympics With A Series Of Animated Doodles

Snow Games! Google Celebrates The Start Of The 2018 Winter Olympics With A Series Of Animated Doodles

The animated doodle shows a sledging penguin, a skiing dog and an ice-skating snake.

Updated: 09 Feb 2018 06:12 PM
Snow Games! Google Celebrates The Start Of The 2018 Winter Olympics With A Series Of Animated Doodles
New Delhi: Search engine Google on Friday dedicated a doodle marking the opening day of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, taking place in South Korea.

The animated doodle shows a sledging penguin, a skiing dog and an ice-skating snake.

"It looks like the whole animal kingdom has turned out to watch the excitement unfold over the next two weeks," Google said in its doodle page.

The Games started on Friday and would continue over the next fortnight. It is reported to be the largest Winter Olympics in history with 2,925 athletes from 92 nations taking part. PyeongChang 2018 will also award a record number of 102 gold medals.

It is the first Winter Olympic Games to be hosted by South Korea, which also hosted the Summer Olympics in 1988. The games will conclude on February 25.

First Published:
