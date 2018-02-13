Single On Valentine's Day? This Gurgaon Entrepreneur Is Offering Himself As 'Boyfriend On Rent'

While Valentine's Day is the most awaited for those in love, singles really dread this day! But for all the single ladies who are feeling left out, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Gurgaon, Shakul Gupta is offering some special services!Under the packages he is offering services ranging from 'holding hands' to Anything you want'. Using a promo code, you avail a 20% offer too. The post, however, does not mention the tariffs.Well, it isn't the first time he has pulled off something like this. He's the same guy who went out on a date with five women last Valentine's Day. He promised his date the time of their lives, a fancy-ass dinner, ride in his Audi A4 and an iPhone 7.So girls, if you are looking for a date on Valentine’s Day, you know where to go!