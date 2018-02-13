Single On Valentine's Day? This Gurgaon Entrepreneur Is Offering Himself As 'Boyfriend On Rent'

Gupta is offering himself on rent and also announced a list of ‘boyfriend on rent’ services to ensure you do not feel alone.
Under the packages he is offering services ranging from 'holding hands' to Anything you want'. Using a promo code, you avail a 20% offer too. The post, however, does not mention the tariffs.
His funny Facebook post has gone viral and has more than 2800 shares!
Well, it isn't the first time he has pulled off something like this. He's the same guy who went out on a date with five women last Valentine's Day. He promised his date the time of their lives, a fancy-ass dinner, ride in his Audi A4 and an iPhone 7.
So girls, if you are looking for a date on Valentine’s Day, you know where to go!
First Published: 13 Feb 2018 12:39 PM