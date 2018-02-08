 Single On Propose Day? These Hilarious Jokes And Memes Will Light Up Your Day
Search

Single On Propose Day? These Hilarious Jokes And Memes Will Light Up Your Day

Today is the second day of Valentine’s week, Propose Day where you confess your love for that special someone.

By: || Updated: 08 Feb 2018 04:56 PM
Single On Propose Day? These Hilarious Jokes And Memes Will Light Up Your Day
New Delhi: Today is the second day of Valentine’s week, Propose Day where you confess your love for that special someone.

But then there are also single people who feel left out this week amidst all the love and cheesiness. So, what do you do in that case? Well, make jokes! On Thursday, Twitter was full of such hilarious memes and jokes. Check them out:















































For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Awesome! AAP To Introduce 'Happiness Curriculum' in Delhi Government Schools

trending now

VIDEO
Watch Akshay Kumar talking about his upcoming film 'Pad ...
VIDEO
Serial 'Rishton Ka Chakravyuh' soon to go off air ...
VIDEO
What is Rafale deal controversy?