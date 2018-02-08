Single On Propose Day? These Hilarious Jokes And Memes Will Light Up Your Day







For couples, it's propose day! And for us single laundas, it's Thursday. pic.twitter.com/kGelP2EJ99

— sakht launda (@FFrankers) February 8, 2018





The only guys who went down on their knees for me were shoe sellers ;-;#ProposeDay



— Memesahaab (@memesahaab) February 8, 2018









Today is propose day and a day to remember that Renuka err Surpankha Proposed to Laxman and Laxman rejected her proposal.



— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) February 8, 2018







*Propose day*



*Brahmin guy gets down on his knees*



Girl : omg! Omg! ????????



Brahmin guy : Are behen hato bhumi pujan karani hai.



— Devanshu ???? (@FameFucking) February 8, 2018













Propose to hone se rahe bhagwan life me kuch purpose hi dedo. ????#ProposeDay



— Gundya Bhau (@BhauGundya) February 8, 2018







This day should be renamed as "Reject Day" or "Friend zone Day"#ProposeDay



— Ankit Sanghvi (@iAnk1t) February 8, 2018

Today is the second day of Valentine’s week, Propose Day where you confess your love for that special someone.But then there are also single people who feel left out this week amidst all the love and cheesiness. So, what do you do in that case? Well, make jokes! On Thursday, Twitter was full of such hilarious memes and jokes. Check them out: