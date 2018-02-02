 Single Mother Performs Her Daughter's 'Kanyadaan', Breaks All Stereotypes
Rajeshwari Sharma, a single mother, performed her daughter Sandhya’s ‘kanyadaan’ or the ritual of ‘giving away’, defying the centuries-old tradition

By: || Updated: 02 Feb 2018 06:05 PM
Instagram/Varun Suresh

Chennai: Breaking all stereotypes and a tight slap to patriarchy, a single mother in Chennai recently performed the 'kanyadaanam' of her daughter.

Rajeshwari Sharma, performed her daughter Sandhya’s ‘kanyadaan’ or the ritual of ‘giving away’, defying the centuries-old tradition. Chennai photographer Varun Suresh, uploaded the album on to his photography blog on the occasion of the couple's first wedding anniversary.






Rajeshwari Sharma, who hails from a conservative Tamil Brahmin family herself, had moved to Australia with her husband, when she was just 21, reported The News Minute. But after almost 17 years of marriage, Rajeshwari and her husband mutually decided to part ways.

When her daughter, Sandhya, decided to get married to Sam, an Australian, Rajeshwari decided to be the one who had to give her away in marriage. And that's what she did.

The heartwarming photo and the lovely story has now gone viral on social media and attracted a lot of attention. Even Shashi Tharoor tweeted about it:







 














