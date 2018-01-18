 Singer Arijit Singh Loses His Cool During Concert, Gets Trolled On Twitter
The singer, who is generally cool and composed, displayed a very different side of his in a viral video

By: || Updated: 18 Jan 2018 07:08 PM
Arijit Singh/Facebook

New Delhi: Undoubtedly, Arijit Singh is the most sought-after singer in Bollywood currently and his soulful voice has captured the hearts of millions of youngsters.

But that’s not the reason why a video of Arijit has gone viral on social media.

The singer, who is generally cool and composed, displayed a very different side of his in a video which recently surfaced on the internet. Watch:


During the middle of a performance, when he was singing Nadaan Parinde, he suddenly burst out at the organizers, 'Somebody f**king fix this mic!' Only when the mic got fixed, the singer continued with his performance.

However, in no time, Twitted caught this 'moment of anger' and trolled the singer. He was also ridiculed for sounding off-track in the video






 













 

