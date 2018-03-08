Simple yet striking: These architectural works of Balkrishna Doshi will leave you in awe

The historic win of the first Indian Pritzker laureate Balkrishna Doshi has sent a wave of elation among Indians.However, the eminent architect who has been given the topmost global honour in this field is not like the previous laureates. Unlike his predecessors, Doshi did not have any overseas landmark to his name. His simple and low-cost buildings in his seven-decade-long career have helped him clinch the coveted award.We searched for some of his works on the internet and would want you to have a look at them. Doshi's buildings are simple yet aesthetically striking. Check out some of his works.Aranya low cost housing based in Indore:Image Courtesy: Architecture In Development.Tagore Memorial Hall in AhmedabadImage Courtesy: FlickrIndian Institute of Management , BangaloreImage: Wikimedia CommonsAmdavad ni Gufa in Ahmedabad:Amdavad Ni Gufa/ Image: Wikimedia CommonsAhmedabad School of ArchitectureImage Courtesy: Cargo Collective