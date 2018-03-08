 Simple yet striking: These architectural works of Balkrishna Doshi will leave you in awe
Simple yet striking: These architectural works of Balkrishna Doshi will leave you in awe

Updated: 08 Mar 2018 10:27 AM
New Delhi: The historic win of the first Indian Pritzker laureate Balkrishna Doshi has sent a wave of elation among Indians.

However, the eminent architect who has been given the topmost global honour in this field is not like the previous laureates. Unlike his predecessors, Doshi did not have any overseas landmark to his name. His simple and low-cost buildings in his seven-decade-long career have helped him clinch the coveted award.

We searched for some of his works on the internet and would want you to have a look at them. Doshi's buildings are simple yet aesthetically striking.  Check out some of his works.

Aranya low cost housing based in Indore:

Image Courtesy: Architecture In Development.

Tagore Memorial Hall in Ahmedabad

Image Courtesy: Flickr

Indian Institute of Management , Bangalore

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Amdavad ni Gufa in Ahmedabad:

Amdavad Ni Gufa/ Image: Wikimedia Commons

Ahmedabad School of Architecture

Image Courtesy: Cargo Collective

