Shocking! Man Collapses, Dies On Stage While He Was Dancing On DDLJ Song

Recently a video has emerged on social media in which a couple is seen happily swaying to DDLJ's song ‘Tujhe dekha to yeh jaana sanam.

By: || Updated: 06 Mar 2018 12:48 PM
Barmer: Life, truly is so unpredictable!

In a heartbreaking and absolutely shocking incident, a man died on stage while he was dancing during a function.

Recently, a video has emerged on social media in which a young couple in Rajasthan's Barmer is seen happily swaying to DDLJ's song ‘Tujhe dekha to yeh jaana sanam. Midway, the man collapses and falls on the stage, lying motionless while the words Teri baahon mein marr jayein hum plays.


What's more tragic is that the woman assumes, as everyone would, that his sudden collapse is a part of the dance act. Except, it wasn't. Everyone laughs while she keeps on dancing before realizing something is off. When he doesn't get up at all, she tries to jolt and wake him up.

Reports suggest that he died of a cardiac arrest.

