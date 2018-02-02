 Shocking! Hyderabad Teen Raped By Facebook Friend While Watching Padmaavat In Theatre
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Shocking! Hyderabad Teen Raped By Facebook Friend While Watching Padmaavat In Theatre

Shocking! Hyderabad Teen Raped By Facebook Friend While Watching Padmaavat In Theatre

The accused was arrested and produced in court yesterday,

By: || Updated: 02 Feb 2018 09:27 PM
Shocking! Hyderabad Teen Raped By Facebook Friend While Watching Padmaavat In Theatre
Hyderabad: Police today said that a 23-year-old man had been arrested for allegedly raping a teenager inside a film theatre.

According to Inspector M Mattaiah of Market Police, Kandakatla Bikshapathi, an earth mover driver, and the 19-year-old victim had gone to a theatre on January 29 to watch the recently-released film "Padmaavat".

"The victim has complained that she was raped inside the theatre that day and that the seats around them were vacant. The two had met through Facebook about three months ago," the official said.

He said, following the victim's medical examination, a case of rape was registered against Bikshapathi.

He was arrested and produced in court yesterday, which remanded him in judicial custody, the official added.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Aamir Khan Accepts 'PadMan Challenge', Poses With Sanitary Pad. See Pic

trending now

INDIA
Delhi sealing drive: DDA changes rules
VIDEO
In Graphics: BRAVE ACTRESS fought molester on train, gets ...
TV
Bigg Boss is not SCRIPTED but well EDITED, says ...