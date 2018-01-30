 Shocking! class 1 student allegedly burnt by mid-day meal staff in Madhya Pradesh
As per reports, the boy has burns on his face, cheeks, chest, and back and is admitted to a hospital in Dindori

By: || Updated: 30 Jan 2018 12:18 PM
(Photo: Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh: In a bizarre incident, in Madhya Pradesh's Shahpur's Ludra village in Dindori, a student of class 1 was allegedly burnt by mid-day meal serving staff.

As per reports, the staff threw hot dal on him after he allegedly asked for an extra serving. The incident took place on January 23.

 



According to reports, the boy has burns on his face, cheeks, chest, and back and is admitted to a hospital in Dindori. Although his condition is stable now.

Coming into an action the police have now started an investigation.
"The incident took place on January 23. They approached us on January 24," said a police officer.

Well, this is not the first time when Mid-day meal at Madhya Pradesh's government schools faced criticism. Earlier a school in Surajpura in Chhatarpur was in headlines after it was found that children there drink canal water, eat salt and chapati in mid-day meal.

