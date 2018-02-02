Shameful! woman in labour made to walk to delivery ward, baby dies



In a bizarre incident, a pregnant woman in Madhya Pradesh's Betul lost her child after staff in District Hospital made her walk to the delivery ward. As per reports she gave birth while walking and the child fell on the floor head first.The husband of the woman blames the hospital staff for the incident, he says,"This was our first child. The staff checked & said there is still some time for delivery. She was made to walk. Had they provided her a wheel chair my child would have been alive."While walking towards the ward the woman delivered the child, who died instantly after felling on the floor head first.The administration of the hospital asserted that an investigation will be launched to figure out which staff was on duty and strict action will be taken."She was referred to our hospital. When she was brought in she said the child is about to be born. Staff asked her to walk till the ward. She delivered the child while walking who hit the floor head first. We'll see which staff was on duty. Action will be taken." said the Civil Surgeon