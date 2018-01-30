Shameful! woman forced to deliver baby at hospital gate in Uttar Pradesh



Jaunpur: Woman delivered baby at the gate of a medical center in Shahganj after she was allegedly turned away by doctor because she did not have a bank account and Aadhaar card. (29.01.2018) pic.twitter.com/ARVIERF1ZO

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2018



When we went to the hospital the staff sent us back saying they won't admit her. She asked for some documents which we didn't have so she sent us back. As soon as we moved out she gave birth at the hospital: Husband pic.twitter.com/KvB2k80Vfo



— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2018





Doctor referred her to District Hospital. When she was referred she told us that she will be taken there by someone she knew. When she reached the gate she experienced labor pain. She was immediately brought in & her baby was delivered. They are safe now: Medical Superintendent pic.twitter.com/QgpLt05Mg7

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2018

In yet another incident of medical apathy, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur was forced to deliver at the hospital gate after authorities denied her admission as she did not have a bank account and an Aadhaar card.The incident took place at Shahganj Community Health Center.The woman was brought to the Community Health Center for delivery, but due to negligence on the part of the hospital staff, the relatives of the pregnant woman had to make the delivery themselves right outside the hospital gate.The baby was left on the floor for an hour.A passer-by who protested against the medical negligence said, "The photographs of the woman suffering from labour pain and delivering her daughter at the hospital gate dismisses Yogi ji's (UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) claims of providing proper healthcare facilities in the state.""Even though the government is making big claims, this incident falsifies its claims. We are not lying, we have pictures where you can see how the woman delivered her daughter under unhealthy conditions," the passer-by added.However, Medical Superintendent of Police D.S Yadav said that an investigation was underway and strict action would be taken against the hospital authorities.