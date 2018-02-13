 'Shame On You If You Don't Know How To Wear A Saree', Sabyasachi's Remark Angers Twitterati
Sabyasachi Mukherjee's comment on the saree has created a furore on social media with people blasting the designer for saying that Indian women should know how to wear it.

By: || Updated: 13 Feb 2018 12:44 PM
Mumbai: One of India's top fashion designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Saturday criticised Indian women , particularly of the younger generation, for not wearing saree and giving preference to western outfits.

The garment, he said, is the most wonderful dress in the world and people across the globe admire it, and identify Indian women with it.

"I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a saree, I would say shame on you. Its a part of your culture, (you) need stand up for it," Sabyasachi had told Indian students at the Harvard India Conference.

When asked why he decided to launch a label of Indian clothing, Sabyasachi said he found a "major disconnect" when he observed Indian women and men losing touch with their roots.

"Women and men are trying very hard to be something that they are not. Your clothing should be a part of who you are and connect you to your roots," he added.
 Mukherjee's comments have not gone down well with women. Twitter blasted the designer for shaming women!

 

 




























