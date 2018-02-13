'Shame On You If You Don't Know How To Wear A Saree', Sabyasachi's Remark Angers Twitterati

Mukherjee's comments have not gone down well with women. Twitter blasted the designer for shaming women!



One more man trying to tell us women how we're supposed to live, how we deserved to be ashamed, and what our culture is supposed to be. Shame on me, I can't wear a saree all by myself. ???????? #Sabyasachi https://t.co/eXBMmn0mRU

— Arunima Gururani (@arunimagururani) February 12, 2018







Saree isn't even the traditional dress of every community in India, so if Sabyasachi can rewind himself back into the womb he came from and get aborted, we'd all be very happy without his existence. We know where to get the copies.



— pls low volume doing studied silence ☭ (@inshallahvolcel) February 12, 2018









Maybe fewer young women are not wearing sarees because you're selling em for 80K bro pic.twitter.com/atGail8ehq

— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) February 12, 2018





(If you don’t know how to wear a saree, shame on you: Sabyasachi to Indian women) Like really??

I may not know how to wear a Saree but it doesn't mean I am less Indian or I don't respect my culture. I can't say about the rest, but at least I don't think like that ????



— Priyanka Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) February 12, 2018







I wear sarees very often, but this shaming of women who don’t wear them is unacceptable, especially because of the prices at which Sabyasachi sells his sarees! https://t.co/mrBamemZPE

— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) February 12, 2018







Within five days, a man is worried about Indian women drinking beer and another is shaming us for not knowing how to wear a saree. I will just wear my jeans and tees and go drink a few beer pints to wish for their evolution.



— इवनिशा (@KeepsItRustic) February 12, 2018









First they shame women for drinking beer, laughing too loud, studying too much and now for not knowing how to wear a saree? Dude go back to designing stuff for the crooked millionaires and not do anything for the country! #Sabyasachi

— Deveshi Chandan (@tooth_crazy) February 12, 2018

One of India's top fashion designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Saturday criticised Indian women , particularly of the younger generation, for not wearing saree and giving preference to western outfits.Sabyasachi Mukherjee's comment on the saree has created a furore on social media with people blasting the designer for saying that Indian women should know how to wear it.The garment, he said, is the most wonderful dress in the world and people across the globe admire it, and identify Indian women with it."I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a saree, I would say shame on you. Its a part of your culture, (you) need stand up for it," Sabyasachi had told Indian students at the Harvard India Conference.When asked why he decided to launch a label of Indian clothing, Sabyasachi said he found a "major disconnect" when he observed Indian women and men losing touch with their roots."Women and men are trying very hard to be something that they are not. Your clothing should be a part of who you are and connect you to your roots," he added.