Lawyer Files Complaint Against Singer Papon, Accuses Him Of Forcibly Kissing Minor Girl On Reality Show

#Delhi: Supreme Court advocate Runa Bhuyan files a complaint against singer Papon for 'inappropriately kissing a minor girl' who is a contestant on a reality TV show. pic.twitter.com/uqTT10YpiD
— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018
Lawyer Runa Bhuyan has taken in reference a video on Papon's Facebook timeline in which he is celebrating Holi with the contestants of Voice of India Kids. He is first seen applying gulal to one of the female contestants and then he kisses her, by force.
Singer Papon was caught on tape kissing a minor girl without her consent. A Complaint has been filed against singer Papon | @Tamal0401 shares more details pic.twitter.com/9yl0Z4yzTr
— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 23, 2018
The lawyer has argued that the girl is clearly seen as uncomfortable after Papon kisses her.
Papon's lawyer has now come out in his defense and argued that the video is misleading. More details awaited.
For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 23 Feb 2018 11:00 AM