 Lawyer Files Complaint Against Singer Papon, Accuses Him Of Forcibly Kissing Minor Girl On Reality Show
Lawyer Files Complaint Against Singer Papon For Forcibly Kissing Minor Girl

Papon's lawyer has now come out in his defense and argued that the video is misleading.

By: || Updated: 23 Feb 2018 12:41 PM
Lawyer Files Complaint Against Singer Papon For Forcibly Kissing Minor Girl
New Delhi: Popular singer Papon has landed in trouble after a Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint against him with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (POSCO) for sexually assaulting a minor girl.





Lawyer Runa Bhuyan has taken in reference a video on Papon's Facebook timeline in which he is celebrating Holi with the contestants of Voice of India Kids. He is first seen applying gulal to one of the female contestants and then he kisses her, by force.

 



The lawyer has argued that the girl is clearly seen as uncomfortable after Papon kisses her.

Papon's lawyer has now come out in his defense and argued that the video is misleading. More details awaited.

First Published:
