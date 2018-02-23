Lawyer Files Complaint Against Singer Papon, Accuses Him Of Forcibly Kissing Minor Girl On Reality Show







#Delhi: Supreme Court advocate Runa Bhuyan files a complaint against singer Papon for 'inappropriately kissing a minor girl' who is a contestant on a reality TV show. pic.twitter.com/uqTT10YpiD

Singer Papon was caught on tape kissing a minor girl without her consent. A Complaint has been filed against singer Papon | @Tamal0401 shares more details pic.twitter.com/9yl0Z4yzTr



Popular singer Papon has landed in trouble after a Supreme Court lawyer has filed a complaint against him with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (POSCO) for sexually assaulting a minor girl.Lawyer Runa Bhuyan has taken in reference a video on Papon's Facebook timeline in which he is celebrating Holi with the contestants of Voice of India Kids. He is first seen applying gulal to one of the female contestants and then he kisses her, by force.The lawyer has argued that the girl is clearly seen as uncomfortable after Papon kisses her.Papon's lawyer has now come out in his defense and argued that the video is misleading. More details awaited.