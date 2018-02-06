 Bhai Ko Ladki Mil Gayi! Meet Warina Hussain, 'Loveratri' Actress That Salman Khan Was Talking About
While some speculated the ‘ladki’ to be his ladylove, others suggested it was the female lead of his next film.

By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 05:46 PM
Mumbai: On Tuesday, Salman Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Mujhe ladki mil gayi,” (I have found a girl). That was enough to send the internet to a collective frenzy with people speculating on who could that new girl could be!





While some speculated the ‘ladki’ to be his ladylove, others suggested it was the female lead of his next film. After Salman had fun teasing his fans, he clarified that she indeed was lady lead for the next film.







Loveratri marks the acting debut of his brother-in-law and Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband Aayush Sharma. So, who is Warina Hussain?

  • Born to an Iraqi father and Afghani mother, Hussain has studied from the prestigious New York Film Academy. That probably explains her inclination towards movies

  • She initially started out as a model in 2013 in Delhi and currently stays in Mumbai

  • She has been associated with several ad campaigns, the most popular being a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial. Here is the ad she posted on her Instagram page








  • Loveratri will be produced by Salman Khan under his own production banner, Salman Khan Films, and the movie is a love story set in Gujarat. Aayush’s film will be helmed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala. In the movie, Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and is paired opposite Aayush who essays the role of a Gujarati boy.



Here are some other pictures of her:







Well, she couldn’t have asked for a better debut in Bollywood. Here's wishing her all the best!

