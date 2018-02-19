Rumours of Sylvester Stallone's death flood the internet with reactions



And then He gets failed in his Escape Plan. Prostate Cancer Ended The Expendables Finally!

RIP Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone

Favourite Actor He was! pic.twitter.com/WWxrzyvkoS

— Muhammad Osman (@Osmanmani89) February 19, 2018



I really liked his movies & personality Rest In Peace Sylvester Stallone #SylvesterStallone pic.twitter.com/JcBsDV1Wg1

— Eng.Noor.M.M.Alobaidan (@Noor__Alobaidan) February 19, 2018



SILVESTER STALLONE IS NOT DEAD!!!!!!!!

— Barbara Clarke (@barb_lux) February 19, 2018



Omg I thought Sylvester Stallone was dead!! I hate the Internet 😓

— Dylan (@dylanmxlencion) February 19, 2018



Is Sylvester Stallone dead for real or maybe its just a prank??

— Nkosinathi (@Nathy_DaImpo) February 19, 2018



people are posting the Sylvester Stallone death hoax again LOL

— R Anthony Botti (@RAnthonyBotti) February 19, 2018



Those who want to kill my Sylvester Stallone with fake death news are very stupid and jobless. get your findings right

Stallone is not dead

— I am deejay-xl (@deejayxlcool) February 19, 2018

Rumours of Sylvester Stallon's death flooded the internet with a plethora of reactions on Monday. The hoax circulated on social media stated that 71-year-old legendary actor died of prostate cancer.In no time the fake news spread like forest fire putting the netizens into immense confusion.A Twitter user wrote “Is Sylvester Stallone dead or is Facebook lying again?” while others expressed their anger over the fake news that flooded the internet. Check it out some reactions here.Well, this was not the first time when Sylvester has fallen prey to a death hoax. Earlier in September 2016 fake news of actor's passing away at his Los Angeles home went viral on the internet.It's amazing that later the legendary actor himself posted his photo as a proof that he is alive.This time he has yet not reacted to the latest hoax message.