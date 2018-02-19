 Rumours of Sylvester Stallone's death flood the internet with reactions
Search

Rumours of Sylvester Stallone's death flood the internet with reactions

The hoax circulated on social media stated that 71-year-old legendary actor died of prostate cancer.

By: || Updated: 19 Feb 2018 09:25 PM
Rumours of Sylvester Stallone's death flood the internet with reactions

Source: AP

New Delhi: Rumours of Sylvester Stallon's death flooded the internet with a plethora of reactions on Monday. The hoax circulated on social media stated that 71-year-old legendary actor died of prostate cancer.

In no time the fake news spread like forest fire putting the netizens into immense confusion.





A Twitter user wrote “Is Sylvester Stallone dead or is Facebook lying again?” while others expressed their anger over the fake news that flooded the internet. Check it out some reactions here.
























Well, this was not the first time when Sylvester has fallen prey to a death hoax. Earlier in September 2016 fake news of actor's passing away at his Los Angeles home went viral on the internet.

It's amazing that later the legendary actor himself posted his photo as a proof that he is alive.

This time he has yet not reacted to the latest hoax message.

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Twitter is divided on Railway Minister's interaction with passengers in Kaveri express

trending now

VIDEO
Suiye Thackeray Ji: Know what the residents of South ...
INDIA
Arrested PNB official illegally accessed Level-5 SWIFT password, shared ...
VIDEO
Jan Man: Three more officials of PNB arrested from ...